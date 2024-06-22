Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit Shocks the House as She REVEALS Her Jaw-dropping Daily Income Selling Vada Pav

Hyderabad: In a surprising revelation on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Chandrika Dixit, known as the 'Vada Pav Girl', disclosed her daily earnings from selling vada pav on the streets of Delhi. According to reports, the social media sensation, who made her debut on the reality show's premiere last Friday, shared insights about her street food business.

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika stunned her fellow contestants by stating she earns Rs 40,000 per day from selling vada pav. Recently arrived in Mumbai with her family to participate in the show, Chandrika gained overnight fame for her unique venture of selling Mumbai's iconic street food in Delhi.

Prior to her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika spoke to a webloid about her motivations for joining the show, dealing with trolls, and more. Reflecting on criticism, she remarked that people are bound to say something or the other. Dixit said it is very amusing that people make perceptions so quickly without knowing anything about her.

Elaborating on her decision to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Chandrika expressed, "People perceive me as extremely rude and angry. Through this platform, I want to showcase all facets of my personality and hope viewers see different sides of me. They've seen me in bursts of anger, but they don't know what causes it."

The third season of this reality show, hosted by actor Anil Kapoor, began streaming from June 21 on JioCinema. A spin-off of the popular Bigg Boss series, Bigg Boss OTT originally premiered on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as host, followed by Salman Khan in its second season in 2023.

Contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, and others.