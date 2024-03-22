Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested over Adoption Controversy

Bengaluru: Actor Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 fame, got arrested after adopting an 8-year-old child. She was taken into custody by the Child Protection Office and local police in Byadarahalli. The actor apparently didn't follow proper adoption procedures and deceived in the process.

The arrest came after Sonu faced backlash online for adopting a child from North Karnataka. Authorities acted on a complaint, alleging that Sonu's adoption was for gaining sympathy and fame. The police arrested her based on this complaint.

DCP West Division S Girish explained, "An officer from the Women and Child Welfare Department lodged a complaint, stating Sonu adopted a child improperly. The child is 8 years old from Raichur. They claimed she made social media reels with the child. We arrested her following the complaint."

Sonu insists she did nothing wrong and followed the adoption rules. She finds her arrest confusing, especially since she just brought the child home 15 days ago. Child Welfare Committee officials are investigating to understand the adoption process and Sonu's intentions better.

In a video, Sonu shared details of the adoption process, including a recorded call with the child's parents. However, authorities argue she lacked transparency and proper information in the adoption process.

Sonu announced the adoption in a video on March 2, claiming to adopt a girl from Raichur. However, according to the Hindu Adoption Act, there should be a significant age gap between the adopter and the child. Also, Sonu mentioned providing various amenities to the child's family, which could hurt the child's self-esteem. The child, who seems eligible for primary education, hasn't attended school in March. Hence, a complaint was filed against Sonu.

The child was taken to a government orphanage, and the police have asked for an explanation from Sonu. Her arrest has sparked controversy, raising questions about the adoption process and her intentions.