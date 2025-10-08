ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada Likely To Resume As Government Grants Time For Studio To Comply With Environmental Norms

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Actor Sudeep, which was halted abruptly after Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures) shut down for failing to comply with the environment rules despite issuance of repeated notices, is likely to resume on Thursday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has asked the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to give some time for the studio to comply with the board notice. "I have discussed the issue with the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner (DC). This involves both entertainment and employment. Not only the Bigg Boss but all entertainment programmes must continue," he said.

Following Shivakumar's statement, the studio owners withdrew their petition filed in the Karnataka High Court questioning KSPCB's order and filed a requisition before Ramanagara DC seeking time to comply with the notice.

The development also triggered a political blame game with JDS and BJP holding Shivakumar responsible for the stoppage of the show, citing his statement that he knew how to rein in the Kannada film industry.

Taking serious objection to the absence of the majority of Kannada actors and producers at the inauguration of the Karnataka Government-sponsored Bengaluru International Film Festival held in March and also at the Congress' Mekedatu padayatra just before the 2023 assembly polls, Shivakumar had said that he knew how to tighten the nuts and bolts of the industry.

Opposition Leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said the KSPCB's action was nothing but witch-hunting. "There are hundreds of industries which have been violating environmental norms. The KSPCB has never acted against them so swiftly, the way it did against the reality show. It is because it is being hosted by actor Sudeep," he said. JDS also said Shivakumar exacted revenge against the actors by stopping the Bigg Boss show.