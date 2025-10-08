Bigg Boss Kannada Likely To Resume As Government Grants Time For Studio To Comply With Environmental Norms
After the KSPCB order, the Ramanagara tahasildar, along with the police, sent all the contestants of the show out of the studio and locked it.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Actor Sudeep, which was halted abruptly after Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures) shut down for failing to comply with the environment rules despite issuance of repeated notices, is likely to resume on Thursday.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has asked the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to give some time for the studio to comply with the board notice. "I have discussed the issue with the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner (DC). This involves both entertainment and employment. Not only the Bigg Boss but all entertainment programmes must continue," he said.
Following Shivakumar's statement, the studio owners withdrew their petition filed in the Karnataka High Court questioning KSPCB's order and filed a requisition before Ramanagara DC seeking time to comply with the notice.
The development also triggered a political blame game with JDS and BJP holding Shivakumar responsible for the stoppage of the show, citing his statement that he knew how to rein in the Kannada film industry.
Taking serious objection to the absence of the majority of Kannada actors and producers at the inauguration of the Karnataka Government-sponsored Bengaluru International Film Festival held in March and also at the Congress' Mekedatu padayatra just before the 2023 assembly polls, Shivakumar had said that he knew how to tighten the nuts and bolts of the industry.
Opposition Leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said the KSPCB's action was nothing but witch-hunting. "There are hundreds of industries which have been violating environmental norms. The KSPCB has never acted against them so swiftly, the way it did against the reality show. It is because it is being hosted by actor Sudeep," he said. JDS also said Shivakumar exacted revenge against the actors by stopping the Bigg Boss show.
Reacting to the allegations, Shivakumar said he came to know about the stoppage of the show only after it was stopped. "I have nothing to do with it," he said. He also criticised the JDS and BJP, saying they cannot do politics without taking his name.
Earlier, after an order by the KSPCB to stop all activities at the studio, Ramanagara tahasildar, along with police, on Tuesday evening, sent all the contestants of the show out of the studio and locked it. The contestants have now been lodged in a private resort.
The studio owners are facing charges of operating the studio without obtaining prior consent from the board, and also discharging wastewater generated from different domains of the amusement park outside the premises without any treatment.
These shortcomings were found by the board's regional officer of Ramanagara district during an inspection of the studio situated in Bidadi Industrial Area, 30 km south of Bengaluru, in mid-2024.
