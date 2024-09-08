Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Naga Manikanta’s Wedding Video Goes Viral after He Says His Wife Left Him

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Naga Manikanta has become the talk of the town after a captivating video of his wedding ceremony went viral. The video, which surfaced on social media platforms, showcases the elaborate and traditional ceremony followed at his wedding. The wedding video stormed social media after he grabbed attention saying that his wife left him on Bigg Boss 8, adding to the buzz around his partner and married life.

Naga Manikanta, known for his roles in several successful films, tied the knot with his long-time partner. The wedding was a grand affair, marked by vibrant decorations, traditional rituals, and a star-studded guest list. The highlight of the video is the emotional moment when Manikanta and his wife exchange their vows, surrounded by family and friends in a beautifully decorated mandap.

The video has quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, with fans and followers sharing and commenting on it. Many have praised the couple's chemistry and the stunning traditional attire they wore. The clip also features several traditional dance performances and a lively reception that showcases the joyous celebrations of their union.

This viral video has not only increased Naga Manikanta's visibility but has also brought attention to the cultural richness of South Indian wedding traditions. Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration, with the video receiving thousands of likes, shares, and comments. Despite the fame, the actor faces nominations this week with many social media users tagging him as a sympathy seeker.

Manikanta, who entered the Bigg Boss house without any expectations, gained sympathy with the hardships he talked about in his intro video. He scored sympathy points by saying that his parents are no more and that his wife also left him. Following the claim, social media users were keen to find out about his married life but no proof of his wedding was found on his official handles.

Now just days before the final polling in BB 8, the wedding video has made its way online. It will be interesting to note if the video will have any effect on his vote bank. The show streams on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar with Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao hosting it.