Bigg Boss 19 Teaser: Salman Khan Declares 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' As Housemates Get Set To Run The Show

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss fans. The promo for Bigg Boss Season 19 has officially dropped, promising a season packed with drama, power shifts, and - if host Salman Khan is to be believed - "too much fun." With a new theme and bold production choices, this season of the controversial reality show is poised to take a major detour from its usual format.

Salman Khan Returns With A Twist

As always, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns to host the show, bringing his signature charm and fiery commentary. However, this time, his presence feels even more loaded. The teaser, released by JioHotstar on Thursday, features Salman on a podium styled like a political rally stage, with a backdrop of waving flags and an enthusiastic crowd. Dressed in a Nehru jacket, the actor addresses an unseen audience with the line: "Friends and enemies, brace yourselves because this time it's the housemates who will rule. Too much fun is guaranteed!"

This new political parody-style teaser mirrors real-world electoral energy, aligning with the show's updated concept: "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar". According to the platform, "Bhai ke saath laut aaya hai Bigg Boss ka naya season! Aur iss baar chalegi - Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar."

From "Bigg Boss Chahte Hain" To "Bigg Boss Jaana Chahte Hain"

In what promises to be a game-changing twist, the show's makers have announced a major format overhaul. Bigg Boss has always been the omnipotent voice that gives orders to the contestants. This season, however, the dynamics within the house will change dramatically.

Rather than "Bigg Boss chahte hain," this season will run under the theme of "Bigg Boss jaana chahte hain," which suggests that it's the housemates who are going to control the action now. The show will observe participants playing more under their control and making more choices, with the possibility of new conflicts and dynamics.

Commenting on the revamped format, Salman Khan told a newswire, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for very long now, and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year. Aur iss baar, it is Gharwalo Ki Sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

Teasing The Teaser

Earlier in the day, Salman had sparked a frenzy online when he posted a cryptic story on Instagram. The image showed him from behind, seemingly addressing a political crowd, with the caption, "Milte hain ek naye maidan mein (See you in a new arena)."

This post led fans to speculate wildly, with some even wondering if the actor was hinting at a political debut. However, the intrigue was soon revealed to be part of the marketing campaign for the Bigg Boss 19 promo.

Premiere Date, Platform, And Hosts

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24, and this time, it will follow a dual-platform release strategy. The show will first stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM, followed by its television telecast on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

The hosting duties are also being reshuffled this season. Salman Khan will anchor the show for the first three months and return again for the grand finale. In the interim two months, celebrity guests such as Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor are expected to rotate as hosts. According to sources, Salman is scheduled to shoot the premiere on August 27 and 28, while contestant introductions and performances will be recorded on August 29, right before the house opens.

Expected Contestants

As of now, the contestants remain under wraps, but excitement is already building. Reportedly, around 45 individuals have been approached, out of which approximately 15 will enter the house initially, with 3 to 5 wild card entries expected to follow later. The entire season will run for five months, making it one of the longest in the franchise's history.