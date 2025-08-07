Bigg Boss 19 Promo: 'Power Reveals True Faces' - Salman Khan On Season's Democratic Twist

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to the reality show Bigg Boss for the 19th season. A promo for the new season, released on Thursday by JioCinema, gives a sneak peek into a bold new format - one that places power directly into the hands of the housemates.

Titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, the theme of Bigg Boss 19 takes inspiration from a parliamentary democracy, marking a departure from previous seasons. The house itself has been redesigned with motifs resembling the Indian Parliament, and it seems like this will be a season wherein the contestants will make the decision and not Bigg Boss.

In the promo, Salman Khan seems dressed as a politician and stands at a podium in the reimagined Bigg Boss house. With a jovial, yet stern voice, Salman stated in Hindi, "Aisa pehli baar hua 18-19 saalon mein. This time, Bigg Boss won't be about crazy drama, but about democracy. Every small and big decision will be in the hands of the housemates. So housemates, do whatever you want to do, man - but be ready for the consequences and the public, because this time in Bigg Boss, it's the Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar."

This season promises a one-of-a-kind experiment - what happens when the contestants are themselves governing the house? If Salman is to be believed, with power comes not just liberty but responsibility. Sharing his enthusiasm in a statement, he said, "Bigg Boss's every season is different, but this time, the tables have turned. 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain. Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai."

The actor added, "Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama le aate hain. This season, they'll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who's coming back to set the record straight!"

Although the complete line-up of participants for Season 19 is not officially out yet, the buzz has already begun. Reportedly, among the contestants are TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, digital influencer Apoorva Mukhija, and veteran television personality Ram Kapoor. In a surprising twist, Priyanka Jagga, known for her controversial exit in Season 10 after a public spat with Salman, has claimed she will return this year.

Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to premiere on August 24, streaming on JioCinema at 9 pm, followed by the television broadcast on Colors at 10:30 pm.