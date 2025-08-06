Bigg Boss 19: Priyanka Jagga Claims Her Comeback For 'Closure' Years After Ugly Spat With Salman Khan

Hyderabad: Nearly a decade after her explosive exit from Bigg Boss 10, controversial contestant Priyanka Jagga is making headlines once again. The reality TV star, known for her fiery clashes and particularly her spat with host Salman Khan, has now claimed that she will be returning to the show in its upcoming 19th season.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, Priyanka shared several throwback pictures from her time on Bigg Boss 10. Alongside the pictures, she included a note about her eventful time on the show and admitted she had been offered a return to the Bigg Boss house for the new season.

She wrote, "10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss. It changed my life - but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away. From the show. From the glam world. From the noise. But now, out of the blue... Bigg Boss has called again. Yes - this season. They want me back."

Adding further context to her current state of mind, Priyanka continued, "This season is all about RAJNEETI. Here's the thing: I've healed. I've built a new life. I'm not chasing lights or headlines anymore. But this offer feels like a breakthrough. Not for fame. But maybe for closure. Maybe for courage. Maybe for something more. I'm torn. Should I say yes? Or walk away with peace? Tell me from your heart - what do you think?"

After her initial post, Priyanka confirmed her decision to join the show. In another message, she wrote, "I don't know who to thank first - I'm truly overwhelmed. I've always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget. That kind of grace is rare. To the team, the people behind the scenes, and everyone who believed I could be part of the show again - thank you. From the bottom of my heart. The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks... and this time, it's RAJNEETI with a different energy. Let's see where this journey takes us. Thank you all."

Many are surprised by Priyanka's return, especially considering the uproar from her exit from the show in 2016. When Priyanka was a participant of Bigg Boss 10, she was evicted after arguing with Salman Khan, who was visibly upset by Priyanka's rant towards contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi. After several warnings from the host, Priyanka continued to argue with the host on national television. Salman Khan was ultimately forced to take a stand.

Salman, during the episode, asked her to leave the house and made it clear that he would not associate with the Colors channel if she were to appear in any of their shows again. At the time, Priyanka had explained her actions, saying, "I didn't want to die in that house. I was very good to everyone, but I had to get abusive so they would allow me to leave."

Now, with her claiming to re-enter the Bigg Boss universe, questions are being raised: Has Salman Khan had a change of heart? Or has the channel decided to bring her back regardless of the past? So far, neither Salman Khan nor the makers of the show have issued any official confirmation or comment on her inclusion.

As for Bigg Boss 19, JioCinema and Colors TV recently dropped a teaser confirming the premiere date as August 24. The show will stream at 9:00 PM on JioCinema and will air on Colors at 10:30 PM. Salman Khan returns once again as host, guide, and mentor to the housemates.

This season's theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, will impart a political aspect to the house, dominated by strategy, power plays and shifting alliances.