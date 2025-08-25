Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Highlights: Salman Khan Talks About 'True Love', Gaurav Khanna Draws Comparisons With Sidharth Shukla

Hyderabad: The drama is back. Bigg Boss 19, with Salman Khan hosting, opened on Sunday night with an emotional yet entertaining show. The theme for this season is "Gharwalon Ki Sarkar" and runs for almost six months. The first night had Salman announce 16 contestants including actors, influencers, and musicians.

The list includes Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari.

Salman Khan Opens Up About His Love Life

One of the most talked-about moments came when Khan got candid about his personal life. During an interaction with influencer Tanya Mittal, Salman was asked if "true love always remains incomplete." The superstar replied: "Sacha pyaar, I don't know... kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyar hua hai, na kuch adhura raha hai." The audience was left stunned as Salman spoke about never experiencing true love. His statement quickly became the highlight of the evening.

Gaurav Khanna's Grand Entry Steals the Show

TV heartthrob Gaurav Khanna made one of the most memorable entries of the night. The actor danced to Shah Rukh Khan's songs Main Hoon Na and Kisi Ke Haath Na Aayega Yeh Ladka. Salman introduced him as the "green flag ka brand ambassador", referring to his popular role in Anupamaa. Gaurav revealed he is colour blind, joking that traffic lights have always been a challenge for him.

He also played a fun red flag vs green flag game with Salman, where he cheekily told the superstar: "Aap green flag kya, evergreen ho." As Gaurav Khanna entered the house, fans quickly began to make comparisons with the late actor, Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13. Social media buzzed with comments of Gaurav being a "winner material."

With Salman Khan's no-holds-barred admission and Khanna's much-talked-about entry, day one was off to an exciting start. Bigg Boss 19 airs every day on JioHotstar at 9 pm. It airs later on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.