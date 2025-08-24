Bigg Boss 19 House Unveiled; Salman Khan Steals The Show In Dapper Look - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. Bigg Boss 19 premieres tonight, and fans are ready for another season of drama, fights, and friendships under the ever-watchful eye of Bigg Boss. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been the face of the show for years, has already kicked off his hosting duties.

The actor was spotted on the sets of the show, looking sharp in a black tuxedo. A few days ago, he appeared in the season's teaser dressed in a Nehru jacket and flanked by commandos, symbolising the power-packed theme of the year.

Bigg Boss 19 (Photo: ANI)

This season is themed "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", a political twist that will bring new levels of debates, alliances, and clashes to the house. Salman himself admitted, "Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year. Aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. When too many people pull the strings, it's bound to get messy."

Bigg Boss 19 (Photo: ANI)

Adding to the excitement, the makers have finally unveiled the new Bigg Boss 19 house, designed by ace art director Omung Kumar along with Vanita Garud. Inspired by the wild, the house is built like a rustic cabin in the woods, warm yet mysterious, with every corner carrying symbolic meaning.

Bigg Boss 19 (Photo: ANI)

Decorated with a W-shaped wooden pillar and drawings of deer and lions, the living room is an after-fight and Salman's "Weekend Ka Vaar" stage. Wigwam style seating outside gives a sort of community circle vibe, and a roaring lion on the roof represents strength and power.

Bigg Boss 19 (Photo: ANI)

The biggest stand-out this season is the Assembly Room. This room is only accessible for certain hours, but it is the main space for debates, discussions and decision-making. Omung calls it the "seat of power," a perfect match for the Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar theme. The other spaces include the voting room that features an eagle motif and the secret room with eyes for wallpaper, where the contestants will be constantly on their toes.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on how contestants will survive this "retreat and battlefield" rolled into one. One thing is certain that chaos, fun, and fireworks are guaranteed. Bigg Boss 19 premieres tonight, August 24. The show streams at 9:00 pm on JioHotstar and airs on COLORS TV at 10:30 pm.