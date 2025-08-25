ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: From Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur - Netizens Declare Their Top Picks Among The 16 Contestants

Bigg Boss 19 is here with 16 contestants. Fans are already backing Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Baseer Ali as early favourites.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants
Bigg Boss 19 contestants (Photo: Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally premiered. With a brand-new season, fresh theme, and a diverse mix of celebrities, the buzz is already high on social media. This season features 16 confirmed contestants. The line-up is a blend of actors, influencers, musicians, and reality show personalities.

Confirmed Contestants of Bigg Boss 19

  • Ashnoor Kaur (Television actor)
  • Gaurav Khanna (Television actor)
  • Nagma Mirajkar (Influencer)
  • Awez Darbar (Influencer)
  • Nehal Chudasama (Beauty Pageant Holder, Model)
  • Abhishek Bajaj (Actor)
  • Tanya Mittal (Influencer)
  • Baseer Ali (Actor/Model)
  • Natalia Janoszek (Polish Actor/Singer)
  • Amaal Mallik (Music Director/Composer/Singer)
  • Neelam Giri (Bhojpuri Actor)
  • Mridul Tiwarin (YouTuber)
  • Kunickaa Sadanand (Actor)
  • Zeishan Quadri (Actor/Writer)
  • Farhana Bhatt (Actor)
  • Pranit More (Stand-up Comedian)

While the line-up has been met with mixed reactions, some names are already winning over audiences on X (formerly Twitter).

Fan Favourites So Far

Gaurav Khanna: Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for Anupamaa, has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in fan polls. Admirers are calling him the "Crown King of BB19." An X post read: "When Gaurav Khanna walks in, the vibe changes! Not just a contestant, he's the Crown King of #BB19 👑 #GauravKhanna"

Another post read: "Wishing you all the very best, Gaurav for your BB19 journey. You have always won hearts with your talent and personality. May this new chapter bring you success 🧿 #GauravKhanna #BB19"

Ashnoor Kaur: The young actress, who started her TV career as a child artist, is charming fans with her confidence. Many feel she has the right mix of fun and strategy. A fan of her writers: "Ashnoor is my favorite. I like her a lot. 🤌🩷 If her personality shines in Bigg Boss, I’ll definitely support her.🫶"

Baseer Ali: A reality show veteran (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Ace of Space), Baseer is being called the "entertainer to watch." Fans believe he knows how to spice things up. Talking about him, a social media user writes: "I'm damm suree about him , show mein jaan tou yeh laye gaa, bcz I've watched him on Roadies & Splitsvilla 🥹 really hope he does well >>"

Amaal Mallik: The celebrated music composer has grabbed attention after his candid talk about family feuds and personal struggles. Viewers are curious to see his journey unfold inside the house. An X user believes he will finish in the top two spot, writing: "Save this tweet ! #GauravKhanna and #AmaalMallik are top 2 of #biggboss19 🔥🔥"

Neelam Giri – The Bhojpuri actress has surprised many with her screen presence and energy, quickly finding her place among the trending contestants.

What Netizens Are Saying

Fans were all praise for their favourite contestants after the premiere aired on Sunday. Expressing their excitement, an X user writes: "TWO OF MY FAVOURITE CONTESTANTS #AshnoorKaur & #GauravKhanna IN THE #Biggboss19 🙌❤️🙌 HOPE THESE TWO ARE GOING TO WIN🤞🏻"

Another one quips: "Finished the #BB19 premiere and wow… 🔥 For me #AshnoorKaur, #BaseerAli, #GauravKhanna & #AmaalMallik stole the show 🫶🔥 The rest? Serving background dancer energy rn😭"

"As of now I liked the most are #AshnoorKaur and #GauravKhanna. Also to some extent #BaseerAli. They seemed like fun personalities 👌🔥 #BiggBoss19," says another.

Other Contestants Making Noise

Zeishan Quadri, writer of Gangs of Wasseypur, has entered with a promise of "fun conflicts" rather than big fights. Former Miss Diva Universe Nehal Chudasama too is gaining attention, saying she would prefer the Bigg Boss trophy over a beauty crown for its visibility.

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is another interesting addition. She admitted to having many reservations before signing the show, but fans are eager to see her old-school charm and strong personality.

Final Word

Though the contestant line-up initially seemed underwhelming, social media reactions suggest that Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Baseer Ali are already winning hearts. With Salman Khan back as host and a new theme "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar," Bigg Boss 19 promises yet another season of drama, strategy, and entertainment.

Read More

  1. Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua's Face Revealed in Viral Clip; Who Is She More Like?
  2. Haiwaan: Priyadarshan Hails Akshay Kumar As 'Bollywood's Mohanlal'; Confirms Malayalam Superstar's Cameo
  3. Bobby Deol 2.0 | How The Actor Is Shaping His Second Innings With Diverse Roles And Breaking Typecasts

Hyderabad: The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally premiered. With a brand-new season, fresh theme, and a diverse mix of celebrities, the buzz is already high on social media. This season features 16 confirmed contestants. The line-up is a blend of actors, influencers, musicians, and reality show personalities.

Confirmed Contestants of Bigg Boss 19

  • Ashnoor Kaur (Television actor)
  • Gaurav Khanna (Television actor)
  • Nagma Mirajkar (Influencer)
  • Awez Darbar (Influencer)
  • Nehal Chudasama (Beauty Pageant Holder, Model)
  • Abhishek Bajaj (Actor)
  • Tanya Mittal (Influencer)
  • Baseer Ali (Actor/Model)
  • Natalia Janoszek (Polish Actor/Singer)
  • Amaal Mallik (Music Director/Composer/Singer)
  • Neelam Giri (Bhojpuri Actor)
  • Mridul Tiwarin (YouTuber)
  • Kunickaa Sadanand (Actor)
  • Zeishan Quadri (Actor/Writer)
  • Farhana Bhatt (Actor)
  • Pranit More (Stand-up Comedian)

While the line-up has been met with mixed reactions, some names are already winning over audiences on X (formerly Twitter).

Fan Favourites So Far

Gaurav Khanna: Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for Anupamaa, has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in fan polls. Admirers are calling him the "Crown King of BB19." An X post read: "When Gaurav Khanna walks in, the vibe changes! Not just a contestant, he's the Crown King of #BB19 👑 #GauravKhanna"

Another post read: "Wishing you all the very best, Gaurav for your BB19 journey. You have always won hearts with your talent and personality. May this new chapter bring you success 🧿 #GauravKhanna #BB19"

Ashnoor Kaur: The young actress, who started her TV career as a child artist, is charming fans with her confidence. Many feel she has the right mix of fun and strategy. A fan of her writers: "Ashnoor is my favorite. I like her a lot. 🤌🩷 If her personality shines in Bigg Boss, I’ll definitely support her.🫶"

Baseer Ali: A reality show veteran (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Ace of Space), Baseer is being called the "entertainer to watch." Fans believe he knows how to spice things up. Talking about him, a social media user writes: "I'm damm suree about him , show mein jaan tou yeh laye gaa, bcz I've watched him on Roadies & Splitsvilla 🥹 really hope he does well >>"

Amaal Mallik: The celebrated music composer has grabbed attention after his candid talk about family feuds and personal struggles. Viewers are curious to see his journey unfold inside the house. An X user believes he will finish in the top two spot, writing: "Save this tweet ! #GauravKhanna and #AmaalMallik are top 2 of #biggboss19 🔥🔥"

Neelam Giri – The Bhojpuri actress has surprised many with her screen presence and energy, quickly finding her place among the trending contestants.

What Netizens Are Saying

Fans were all praise for their favourite contestants after the premiere aired on Sunday. Expressing their excitement, an X user writes: "TWO OF MY FAVOURITE CONTESTANTS #AshnoorKaur & #GauravKhanna IN THE #Biggboss19 🙌❤️🙌 HOPE THESE TWO ARE GOING TO WIN🤞🏻"

Another one quips: "Finished the #BB19 premiere and wow… 🔥 For me #AshnoorKaur, #BaseerAli, #GauravKhanna & #AmaalMallik stole the show 🫶🔥 The rest? Serving background dancer energy rn😭"

"As of now I liked the most are #AshnoorKaur and #GauravKhanna. Also to some extent #BaseerAli. They seemed like fun personalities 👌🔥 #BiggBoss19," says another.

Other Contestants Making Noise

Zeishan Quadri, writer of Gangs of Wasseypur, has entered with a promise of "fun conflicts" rather than big fights. Former Miss Diva Universe Nehal Chudasama too is gaining attention, saying she would prefer the Bigg Boss trophy over a beauty crown for its visibility.

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is another interesting addition. She admitted to having many reservations before signing the show, but fans are eager to see her old-school charm and strong personality.

Final Word

Though the contestant line-up initially seemed underwhelming, social media reactions suggest that Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Baseer Ali are already winning hearts. With Salman Khan back as host and a new theme "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar," Bigg Boss 19 promises yet another season of drama, strategy, and entertainment.

Read More

  1. Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua's Face Revealed in Viral Clip; Who Is She More Like?
  2. Haiwaan: Priyadarshan Hails Akshay Kumar As 'Bollywood's Mohanlal'; Confirms Malayalam Superstar's Cameo
  3. Bobby Deol 2.0 | How The Actor Is Shaping His Second Innings With Diverse Roles And Breaking Typecasts

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SALMAN KHANGAURAV KHANNA BIGG BOSS 19ASHNOOR KAUR AMAAL MALLIKBIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTSBIGG BOSS 19

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.