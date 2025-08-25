ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: From Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur - Netizens Declare Their Top Picks Among The 16 Contestants

Another post read: "Wishing you all the very best, Gaurav for your BB19 journey. You have always won hearts with your talent and personality. May this new chapter bring you success 🧿 #GauravKhanna #BB19"

Gaurav Khanna: Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for Anupamaa, has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in fan polls. Admirers are calling him the "Crown King of BB19." An X post read: "When Gaurav Khanna walks in, the vibe changes! Not just a contestant, he's the Crown King of #BB19 👑 #GauravKhanna"

While the line-up has been met with mixed reactions, some names are already winning over audiences on X (formerly Twitter).

Hyderabad: The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally premiered. With a brand-new season, fresh theme, and a diverse mix of celebrities, the buzz is already high on social media. This season features 16 confirmed contestants. The line-up is a blend of actors, influencers, musicians, and reality show personalities.

Ashnoor Kaur: The young actress, who started her TV career as a child artist, is charming fans with her confidence. Many feel she has the right mix of fun and strategy. A fan of her writers: "Ashnoor is my favorite. I like her a lot. 🤌🩷 If her personality shines in Bigg Boss, I’ll definitely support her.🫶"

Baseer Ali: A reality show veteran (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Ace of Space), Baseer is being called the "entertainer to watch." Fans believe he knows how to spice things up. Talking about him, a social media user writes: "I'm damm suree about him , show mein jaan tou yeh laye gaa, bcz I've watched him on Roadies & Splitsvilla 🥹 really hope he does well >>"

Amaal Mallik: The celebrated music composer has grabbed attention after his candid talk about family feuds and personal struggles. Viewers are curious to see his journey unfold inside the house. An X user believes he will finish in the top two spot, writing: "Save this tweet ! #GauravKhanna and #AmaalMallik are top 2 of #biggboss19 🔥🔥"

Neelam Giri – The Bhojpuri actress has surprised many with her screen presence and energy, quickly finding her place among the trending contestants.

What Netizens Are Saying

Fans were all praise for their favourite contestants after the premiere aired on Sunday. Expressing their excitement, an X user writes: "TWO OF MY FAVOURITE CONTESTANTS #AshnoorKaur & #GauravKhanna IN THE #Biggboss19 🙌❤️🙌 HOPE THESE TWO ARE GOING TO WIN🤞🏻"

Another one quips: "Finished the #BB19 premiere and wow… 🔥 For me #AshnoorKaur, #BaseerAli, #GauravKhanna & #AmaalMallik stole the show 🫶🔥 The rest? Serving background dancer energy rn😭"

"As of now I liked the most are #AshnoorKaur and #GauravKhanna. Also to some extent #BaseerAli. They seemed like fun personalities 👌🔥 #BiggBoss19," says another.

Other Contestants Making Noise

Zeishan Quadri, writer of Gangs of Wasseypur, has entered with a promise of "fun conflicts" rather than big fights. Former Miss Diva Universe Nehal Chudasama too is gaining attention, saying she would prefer the Bigg Boss trophy over a beauty crown for its visibility.

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is another interesting addition. She admitted to having many reservations before signing the show, but fans are eager to see her old-school charm and strong personality.

Final Word

Though the contestant line-up initially seemed underwhelming, social media reactions suggest that Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Baseer Ali are already winning hearts. With Salman Khan back as host and a new theme "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar," Bigg Boss 19 promises yet another season of drama, strategy, and entertainment.