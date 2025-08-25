Bigg Boss 19: From Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur - Netizens Declare Their Top Picks Among The 16 Contestants

Hyderabad: The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally premiered. With a brand-new season, fresh theme, and a diverse mix of celebrities, the buzz is already high on social media. This season features 16 confirmed contestants. The line-up is a blend of actors, influencers, musicians, and reality show personalities.
Confirmed Contestants of Bigg Boss 19
CONFIRMED contestants of Bigg Boss 19 💫 #BiggBoss19— . (@SonaliFan) August 23, 2025
Ashnoor Kaur
Gaurav Khanna
Nagma Mirejkar
Awez Darbar
Nehal Chudasama
Abhishek Bajaj
Tanya Mittal
Baseer Ali
Natalia Janoszek
Amaal Malik
Neelam Giri
Mridul Tiwari
Kunickaa Sadanand
Zeishan Quadri
Farrhana Bhatt
Pranit More pic.twitter.com/JjGq0fXHOe
- Ashnoor Kaur (Television actor)
- Gaurav Khanna (Television actor)
- Nagma Mirajkar (Influencer)
- Awez Darbar (Influencer)
- Nehal Chudasama (Beauty Pageant Holder, Model)
- Abhishek Bajaj (Actor)
- Tanya Mittal (Influencer)
- Baseer Ali (Actor/Model)
- Natalia Janoszek (Polish Actor/Singer)
- Amaal Mallik (Music Director/Composer/Singer)
- Neelam Giri (Bhojpuri Actor)
- Mridul Tiwarin (YouTuber)
- Kunickaa Sadanand (Actor)
- Zeishan Quadri (Actor/Writer)
- Farhana Bhatt (Actor)
- Pranit More (Stand-up Comedian)
While the line-up has been met with mixed reactions, some names are already winning over audiences on X (formerly Twitter).
Iss baar Bigg Boss ke ghar ka drama hoga - Democrazy! Iss naye twist ke liye kya aap hai taiyaar?— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 9, 2025
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, sirf #JioHotstar aur @ColorsTV par.@danubeprop #Vaseline @CitroenIndia #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/M0gQJXsKpZ
Fan Favourites So Far
Gaurav Khanna: Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for Anupamaa, has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in fan polls. Admirers are calling him the "Crown King of BB19." An X post read: "When Gaurav Khanna walks in, the vibe changes! Not just a contestant, he's the Crown King of #BB19 👑 #GauravKhanna"
And the door opens to a whole new chapter🔥 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @JioHotstar #AmaalMallik #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar #BB19 #Colors #JioHotstar #SalmanKhan #Amaalians #ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/DcwaY4eY3V— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2025
Another post read: "Wishing you all the very best, Gaurav for your BB19 journey. You have always won hearts with your talent and personality. May this new chapter bring you success 🧿 #GauravKhanna #BB19"
Wishing you all the very best, Gaurav for your BB19 journey. You have always won hearts with your talent and personality. May this new chapter bring you success, admiration, and endless support🧿#GauravKhanna #KhannaKaKhaandaan #BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/aLfaa9PaSy— Faisal Shaikh (@Mr_Faisu_07fc) August 23, 2025
Ashnoor Kaur: The young actress, who started her TV career as a child artist, is charming fans with her confidence. Many feel she has the right mix of fun and strategy. A fan of her writers: "Ashnoor is my favorite. I like her a lot. 🤌 If her personality shines in Bigg Boss, I’ll definitely support her.🫶"
Who will be the most famous contestant of this season? 🤔🤔— Tʜᴇ Dᴀʀᴋ Aʀᴄʜᴇʀ (@TheDarkArcher0) August 24, 2025
LIKE ❤️ for #GauravKhanna (My Favourite Hooman)
RT 🔁 for #BaseerAli#BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/uxzYXqJcb0
Baseer Ali: A reality show veteran (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Ace of Space), Baseer is being called the "entertainer to watch." Fans believe he knows how to spice things up. Talking about him, a social media user writes: "I'm damm suree about him , show mein jaan tou yeh laye gaa, bcz I've watched him on Roadies & Splitsvilla 🥹 really hope he does well >>"
Ashnoor is my favorite. I like her a lot. 🤌— SSaassyy🍁🍂 (@selfobsessed20) August 24, 2025
I've watched many of her shows, and she has a great vibe.
If her personality shines in Bigg Boss, I’ll definitely support her.🫶#AshnoorKaur #BiggBoss19 https://t.co/Bd0Irkcc7h pic.twitter.com/Z7fhzt667C
Amaal Mallik: The celebrated music composer has grabbed attention after his candid talk about family feuds and personal struggles. Viewers are curious to see his journey unfold inside the house. An X user believes he will finish in the top two spot, writing: "Save this tweet ! #GauravKhanna and #AmaalMallik are top 2 of #biggboss19 🔥🔥"
“I didn’t like this concept of voting for entry. They invited him and then didn’t even let him enter the house 💔.— 𝓐𝓭𝓭𝓲𝓬𝓽𝓮𝓭 𖤐 (@AbhiyaAddicted) August 24, 2025
He even said this was his dream, I hope he comes back.#ShehbazBadesha #BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/nDCINsLNkt
Neelam Giri – The Bhojpuri actress has surprised many with her screen presence and energy, quickly finding her place among the trending contestants.
TWO OF MY FAVOURITE CONTESTANTS #AshnoorKaur & #GauravKhanna IN THE #Biggboss19 🙌❤️🙌— RAHUL SINGH (@RAHULKUMAR705) August 24, 2025
HOPE THESE TWO ARE GOING TO WIN🤞🏻
LIKE FOR :- ❤️ ASHNOOR KAUR
RETWEET FOR :- 🔄 GAURAV KHANNA pic.twitter.com/B3kPnaqCef
What Netizens Are Saying
Fans were all praise for their favourite contestants after the premiere aired on Sunday. Expressing their excitement, an X user writes: "TWO OF MY FAVOURITE CONTESTANTS #AshnoorKaur & #GauravKhanna IN THE #Biggboss19 🙌❤️🙌 HOPE THESE TWO ARE GOING TO WIN🤞🏻"
Finished the #BB19 premiere and wow… 🔥— ･ﾟ𝘚𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘢 ˖𓍯 ࣪ ⊹ (@ughitsalima) August 24, 2025
BB has clearly opened a personality buffet this szn. No pre made fds, just raw start! 🤌
For me #AshnoorKaur, #BaseerAli, #GauravKhanna & #AmaalMallik stole the show 🫶🔥
The rest? Serving background dancer energy rn😭 #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/3TuPKYc2NJ
Another one quips: "Finished the #BB19 premiere and wow… 🔥 For me #AshnoorKaur, #BaseerAli, #GauravKhanna & #AmaalMallik stole the show 🫶🔥 The rest? Serving background dancer energy rn😭"
As of now I liked the most are #AshnoorKaur and #GauravKhanna.— 🦋 Titleee 🦋 (@otaku_titleee) August 24, 2025
Also to some extent #BaseerAli.
Ashnoor: Fun and chulbuli
Gaurav: Gentleman and smart
Baseer: Smart, confident and sassy
They seemed like fun personalities 👌🔥#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/8YJD5zhaTK
"As of now I liked the most are #AshnoorKaur and #GauravKhanna. Also to some extent #BaseerAli. They seemed like fun personalities 👌🔥 #BiggBoss19," says another.
Save this tweet !#GauravKhanna and #AmaalMallik are top 2 of #biggboss19 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p9wHQmGU2R— 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏🥀 (@devil_nahyan) August 24, 2025
Other Contestants Making Noise
Zeishan Quadri, writer of Gangs of Wasseypur, has entered with a promise of "fun conflicts" rather than big fights. Former Miss Diva Universe Nehal Chudasama too is gaining attention, saying she would prefer the Bigg Boss trophy over a beauty crown for its visibility.
When Gaurav Khanna walks in, the vibe changes!— Gaurav Khanna Official FC (@GauravKFanClub) August 25, 2025
Not just a contestant, he’s the Crown King of #BB19 👑#GauravKhanna
AB KI BAAR GAURAV KI SARKAAR IN BB19 @iamgauravkhanna #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/S6Ha1nbqRv
Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is another interesting addition. She admitted to having many reservations before signing the show, but fans are eager to see her old-school charm and strong personality.
i’m damm suree about him , show mein jaan tou yeh laye gaa , bcz i’ve watched Ace of Space, Roadies, Splitsvilla for him, so he kinda knows how to entertain 🥹, really hope he does well >> #BaseerAli | #BiggBoss19 | #BB19 pic.twitter.com/I90iZNATsa— 𝙀𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘼 🍸 (@dimagmatkhaa) August 24, 2025
Final Word
Though the contestant line-up initially seemed underwhelming, social media reactions suggest that Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Baseer Ali are already winning hearts. With Salman Khan back as host and a new theme "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar," Bigg Boss 19 promises yet another season of drama, strategy, and entertainment.
Read More