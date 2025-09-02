Bigg Boss 19 Day 8 Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Regains Captaincy But Loses Immunity

Hyderabad: The second week of Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with full-blown drama. By Day 8, the house was divided into clear groups. The fights were no longer about chores alone but also about power, loyalty, and ego. Kunickaa Sadanand's flip on captaincy became the biggest flashpoint, while cleaning duties and food sparked intense confrontations.

Cleaning sparks fight between Tanya Mittal And Zeishan Quadri

The day began with chores. Tanya refused to clean the smoking room. Kunickaa supported her decision, which left Zeishan annoyed. He argued that if Tanya could skip a duty, then he would refuse to clean the toilet too. Baseer Ali confronted Tanya, but she stuck to cleaning the garden area while excluding the smoking room. This escalated into a major argument between Tanya and Zeishan. Both Baseer and Zeishan even vowed not to give Tanya "footage," though Zeishan continued to complain about Neelam Giri.

Sharing a clip of the chaotic fight over cleaning, the makers of Bigg Boss wrote: "Cleaning par hui gharwaalon ki Tanya se fight, ab kaise ho paayega inke beech everything alright?"

Kunickaa Sadanand vs housemates

Kunickaa felt increasingly cornered. Gaurav Khanna pushed for Ashnoor Kaur as captain, but Kunickaa saw through it and walked away. Later, she announced that she would continue as captain but not handle cooking duties. This irked Baseer and Zeishan, who accused her of blindly supporting Tanya. Farhana Bhat added fuel by calling Neelam Giri Kunickaa's "chamchi." With this, the house clearly split into two camps. A heated spat also broke out between Tanya and Nehal Chudasama.

Mridul and Natalia's calm romance

Amid the chaos, Mridul and Natalia shared quieter moments. Mridul reassured her, telling her not to stress, and declared that he would begin a fitness journey inside the house.

Baseer Ali vs Farhana Bhat

Another major clash happened between Baseer and Farhana. Baseer spread spilled poha on her bed, ruining it. When Farhana fought back, Baseer deliberately stepped on her bed with slippers, breaking her jewellery. Furious, Farhana tossed his medicines, prompting Baseer to drag her mattress and throw it by the pool. Kunickaa tried to intervene, but Farhana dismissed her by calling her "shitty woman."

War of Words for Immunity

The drama reached its peak when Bigg Boss summoned the housemates to the Assembly Room. Kunickaa's captaincy was questioned, and most refused to grant her immunity. Finally, Ashnoor Kaur was given immunity.

Baseer's anger at Gaurav Khanna

Baseer fumed after not being considered for immunity. He blamed Gaurav, but Gaurav clarified he hadn't nominated himself either. Still, Baseer vowed revenge. Awez Darbar, meanwhile, showed signs of losing patience with him. Tanya also predicted her list of strong contenders- Mridul, Ashnoor, Nehal, Baseer, and Zeeshan, whom she felt were playing underhanded games.