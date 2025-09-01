ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7 Highlights: Amaal Mallik - Abhishek Bajaj Clash, Kunickaa Resigns As Captain In Sunday Episode

Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman scolding Awez and Nagma, Neelam breaking down, heated fights, Kunickaa quitting captaincy, and a shocking no-elimination twist.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7 Highlights
Bigg Boss 19 Day 7 Highlights (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss season 19 kickstarted on the 24th of August this year, and within just a week of its airing, the show has already seen some massive showdowns between contestants. The most recent Weekend Ka Vaar was full of surprises, drama, and emotions. Salman Khan took charge, provided constructive criticism, and introduced games to lighten the mood. With no eviction this week, the episode ended on a dramatic note.

Salman's Call To Action For Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar

Salman questioned Awez and Nagma about their non-existent presence in the house. Awez admitted he often stays quiet because he doesn't know what to say. Nagma acknowledged feeling disoriented and perplexed. Salman joked, "Aap log ko dekh kar lagta hai honeymoon pe aaye ho," reminding them that their fans have higher expectations. It was a much-needed wake-up call, Awez agreed.

Leader vs Follower Task

Salman introduced a task where housemates had to choose who they see as a leader and who as a follower (excluding themselves). Zeishan got the highest votes as a leader, while Neelam was named the biggest follower.

Neelam Breaks Down

Hearing her name repeatedly left Neelam in tears. She said she felt ignored by Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Awez Darbar despite trying to bond with them.

Fun With Salman – Pol le Bol

To ease the tension, Salman played Pol le Bol. Awez's funny dance steps and witty replies had both Salman and the housemates laughing out loud.

The Verdict Room Opens

Salman introduced a new twist, which is The Verdict Room. The discussion focused on who has the biggest superiority complex. The housemates pointed towards Ashnoor and Tanya.

Tanya Gets the Verdict

After the debate, Tanya was declared the contestant with the most superiority complex inside the house.

No Elimination Twist

In a shocking turn, Salman announced that no one would be eliminated this week, giving contestants one more chance to prove themselves.

Amaal Mallik vs Abhishek Bajaj Clash

A big fight broke out between Amaal and Abhishek over the sofa. Abhishek wanted to sit and eat, while Amaal refused to move. The argument escalated quickly turning into an ugly clash.

Baseer Ali vs Kunickaa Sadanand Showdown

Another heated exchange took place when Kunickaa said she didn't see leadership in Baseer or Farhana. Baseer fired back, accusing her of shifting sides and lacking leadership herself.

Kunickaa Resigns as Captain

Frustrated after the arguments, Kunicka quit her captaincy. She also gave up her kitchen duties, leaving the responsibility for the next captain.

Catch all the drama, laughter, and fights of Bigg Boss 19 every day, streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

