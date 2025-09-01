ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7 Highlights: Amaal Mallik - Abhishek Bajaj Clash, Kunickaa Resigns As Captain In Sunday Episode

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss season 19 kickstarted on the 24th of August this year, and within just a week of its airing, the show has already seen some massive showdowns between contestants. The most recent Weekend Ka Vaar was full of surprises, drama, and emotions. Salman Khan took charge, provided constructive criticism, and introduced games to lighten the mood. With no eviction this week, the episode ended on a dramatic note.

Salman's Call To Action For Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar

Salman questioned Awez and Nagma about their non-existent presence in the house. Awez admitted he often stays quiet because he doesn't know what to say. Nagma acknowledged feeling disoriented and perplexed. Salman joked, "Aap log ko dekh kar lagta hai honeymoon pe aaye ho," reminding them that their fans have higher expectations. It was a much-needed wake-up call, Awez agreed.

Leader vs Follower Task

Salman introduced a task where housemates had to choose who they see as a leader and who as a follower (excluding themselves). Zeishan got the highest votes as a leader, while Neelam was named the biggest follower.

Neelam Breaks Down

Hearing her name repeatedly left Neelam in tears. She said she felt ignored by Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Awez Darbar despite trying to bond with them.

Fun With Salman – Pol le Bol