Bigg Boss 19 Day 6: Salman Schools Contestants In Weekend Ka Vaar Ahead Of Elimination; Calls Ashnoor Weakest Soldier

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan turned out to be an explosive episode filled with love confessions, emotional lessons, playful taunts, and major confrontations. The episode opened with Salman talking to Bigg Boss, who teased him about playing the game without entering the house. Salman, in his witty style, described the house as a "Mehkhana" - a place where everyone is obsessed with "Main aur Khana."

Salman Schools Abhishek And Nehal

Salman Khan wasted no time pulling up Abhishek Bajaj for his careless attitude. He scolded him for not even folding his bed. "If you can't handle small responsibilities, how will you survive in this house?" Salman asked sternly. Nehal was the next target. She was grilled for crying over food despite fruits being available. Salman also reminded her of the thepla incident with Kunickaa. "You asked her to make thinner theplas, and then you called her rude. The whole nation saw it, no one found her rude, except you," Salman said, leaving Nehal speechless.

Natalia-Mridul Romance Lights Up

On a lighter note, Salman teased Natalia and Mridul about their growing bond. Natalia called Mridul her "jaan," and the two danced together. Mridul even went down on one knee and proposed to her in his native language. The house was buzzing.

Confession From Amaal Mallik

Music composer Amaal Mallik made a lovely statement about love, a confession about missing someone. Salman then stated that over 300 girls called the show thinking Amaal's statement was about them. Amaal laughed it off by calling it a "swayamvar show".

Tasks, Taunts And Symbolic Gifts

Salman added an element of twist to the night with quirky tasks. Kunickaa was asked to choose sabse thanda sadasya, where she purposely chose none, however, she gifted Ashnoor a mini fridge citing she was neutral. Abhishek got a pressure cooker, and Gaurav received a filter to filter his words. Tanya a burner as she was the fiery contestant. Farhana gifted Baseer a spoon calling him "Kunickaa ka chamcha", while Amaal offered Kunickaa a garbage bin, accusing her of missusing the situation.

Gaurav And Ashnoor Clash

The biggest shock came when Gaurav declared he didn't want to be anyone's "maa" and called Ashnoor the weakest soldier. Ashnoor defended herself, saying she was playing her own game.

Celebrity Guests And Elimination Twist

The Baaghi 4 team: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, entered with high energy. They announced that Natalia and Neelam were seen as soft targets.

But the final elimination was kept under suspense until Sunday. From romance to reality checks, Salman Khan ensured the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 had a perfect mix of humour, drama, and hard-hitting truths. With eliminations looming, the game is only set to get tougher. Catch all the drama and fun on JioHotstar at 9 PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM.