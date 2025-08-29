Bigg Boss 19 Day 4 Highlights: Gaurav Khanna - Kunickaa Clash Over Captaincy; Amaal Opens Up About Past Love

Hyderabad: Day 4 was an eventful one in Bigg Boss 19, filled with drama and heartfelt emotions. However, at the forefront was strategy, emotional roller coasters, fiery arguments, and the revealing of the first captaincy tasks. Housemates faced changing equations, twists and turns, making the game all the more engaging.

The First Captaincy Task

The competition for the first captain of Bigg Boss 19 began with the Merry-Go-Round task, where contestants had to rush to the merry-go-round and sing a nursery rhyme whenever the sound of children was played, after which they had to enter designated 'houses' that eliminated them from the captaincy race.

Adding a twist, Farhana, who was sent to the secret room on day one, used her special power to remove Baseer from the task and took away his chance of becoming captain, citing that he imposed his opinions and could be a strong contender. However, while he was out of the race, Baseer was made the sanchalak, overseeing the task and ensuring rules were followed.

After, the planning and plotting, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand and Ashnoor Kaur emerged as the top contenders of the Bigg Boss 19's first captaincy.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 4 Highlights (Photo: X)

Tanya Mittal Gets Emotional

Tanya broke down as she missed her mother and expressed feeling unappreciated for managing household duties. She expressed that although she is putting in effort, she has not received any compliments and is misunderstood by other housemates.

Gaurav's Captaincy Preference Causes Rift

When Tanya asked Gaurav, if he considers Kunickaa like a mother, why wouldn't he want her to be captain? Gaurav openly admitted that he would rather choose Ashnoor. He described Ashnoor being in good equation with both factions, whereas Kunickaa was too soft, in Gaurav's opinion.

This conversation created a rift between Gaurav and Kunickaa. Kunickaa feels that Gaurav has backstabbed her, by not coming to her proactively to tell his preference.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 4 Highlights (Photo: X)

Zeishan Confides In Abhishek

Abhishek told Zeishan that he isn't influenced by anyone. Zeishan told him about others setting a false narrative about him, being aggressive. Later, Abhishek informed Awez and Nagma about this conversation.

Abhishek And Nehal Fight Over Food

A heated argument broke out between Nehal and Abhishek over food portions, during which Abhishek mocked her by calling her "Kaleshi" and a "Fame Digger." Later, in a conversation with Pranit, Nehal shared with Baseer that while Gaurav stays calm when pointed out by him, he tends to pick fights with her instead.

Amaal Opens Up About His Past Relationship

Amaal recalled a chapter from his past when he was about to go on stage, and just moments before, his ex-girlfriend called, urging him to come over, saying that if he did, she would not go through with her marriage. However, Amaal chose not to go, as his parents were against it. Later, he discovered that she was unhappy in her marriage, as she was still emotionally attached to him.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 4 Highlights (Photo: X)

Captaincy Task With Painted Tiles

Bigg Boss introduced a captaincy task where housemates had to paint tiles in support of their chosen contender and hand them over, after which the contender would place the tiles on the stage. To add a twist, contenders were allowed to flip the tiles of others so that their colour was hidden. Bigg Boss also gave them the option to pick representatives, through which Kunickaa chose Baseer to play on her behalf, while Abhishek and Ashnoor decided to perform the task themselves. Tanya was appointed as the sanchalak for this task.