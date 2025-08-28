Bigg Boss 19 Day 3: Gaurav Khanna - Zeishan Quadri Fight Over Food, Duties; First Captaincy Task Revealed

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 day 3 was anything but dull, proving once again that household duties inside the house often turn into full-blown drama. From fiery kitchen clashes to hilarious comic relief and the big reveal of the season's first captaincy task, the day was packed with tension, laughter, and heated confrontations.
Nehal vs Kunicka
The morning began with sparks in the kitchen as Nehal and Kunicka locked horns over paratha-making. Nehal's suggestion that Kunicka roll thinner parathas didn't sit well, and the exchange escalated when Nehal snapped and called her a "stupid woman."
My pov on #biggboss19 contestants #gauravkhaana ; oversmart, #AmaalMalik ; chill , genuine #taniyamittal ; self obsessed, cocky#AshnoorKaur ; till lost ( but like her)#BaseerAli ; loud and footage ka bhuka#Nehal ; smart , drama queen #kanikasharma kitchen queen 😂— 🖤✨ (@sara_tweeps) August 27, 2025
Pranit's Comedy
Tensions eased temporarily thanks to Pranit, who turned mealtime into a laughter riot. His witty commentary on fellow housemates had everyone chuckling, offering a rare moment of togetherness in the otherwise divided house.
Pranit More Vibe#BiggBoss #Bigboss19 #PranitMore #Pranit pic.twitter.com/qsgFiPYjUv— Maharashtrian Bhau (@shantanumandve1) August 26, 2025
Debate Over Daal
Later in the day, another food war broke out. Contestants accused Gaurav of hogging the daal meant for 16 people. Baseer confronted him, while Nehal and Abhishek jumped into the fray. Gaurav insisted he only had one bowl, but Zeishan branded him "jahil," intensifying the argument further.
Arre bhai ! Sher ko chhedoge toh dahad toh aayegi hi! 💥 Not loud. Not constant. Just one line and the spotlight’s his again. That’s our #GauravKhanna for you. Let the games begin 🔥❤️#GK #GauravKhanna #actor #actorlife #Biggboss19 #Biggboss #KhannaKaKhaandaan #Gaurav #Hero pic.twitter.com/DU83XCV4JM— Gaurav Khanna (@iamgauravkhanna) August 26, 2025
Zeishan And Gaurav Clash
The most explosive moment came when Tanya, though unwell, was seen doing dishes. Zeishan objected, saying it was Gaurav's duty. The two locked horns yet again, and Zeishan publicly called Gaurav a "kaamchor," sparking another heated showdown.
Whom do you support?— Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) August 27, 2025
Like for #GauravKhanna
RT for #ZeishanQuadri #BiggBoss19 #BB19 #BiggBoss
Like. RT. pic.twitter.com/mCxgs28TYJ
Captaincy Task
Amid all the chaos, Bigg Boss dropped the bombshell announcement of the season's first captaincy task titled "Merry-Go-Round." The task has put strategies into overdrive as contestants gear up for the race to become the very first captain of Bigg Boss 19.
#ZeishanQuadri :- Tu kuch kar, sudharo, honesty laao apni game mein. #GauravKhanna :- Han karunga naa, jab jeetunga naa tab ghar se dekh ke taali bajana😭😭😭— 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 🦅🖤 (@UndefinedEagle) August 27, 2025
AGAIN BEST ONE LINER 🔥 #BB19 #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/lgGGLYsvUj
Catch all the drama and fun on JioHotstar at 9 PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM.
