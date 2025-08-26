Bigg Boss 19 Day 1 Highlights: Season Opens With First Eviction And Kunicka - Baseer's Kitchen War

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 began with unbelievable amount of drama and shocking twist by the end of its first day of the season. Hosted by Salman Khan, viewers were introduced to the shows premise of "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" meaning contestants rule the house this time, making the experience similar to a political battleground rather than a reality show.

Mridul Volunteers to Sleep Outside

Bigg Boss asked housemates to decide who did not deserve to be treated as a "gharwala" and should sleep outside. In a surprising move, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari volunteered to take the spot. He accepted the decision calmly and spent his very first night on the lawn instead of the bedroom.

Amaal Mallik's Honest Confession

Music composer Amaal Mallik's entry shocked many, including Salman Khan himself. On day 1, Amaal opened up about his journey in the music industry. He spoke about the constant comparisons with his brother Armaan Malik. However, he praised Armaan's English songs and unique accent while also admitting that his own career had been filled with both controversies and challenges.

Kunicka Upset Over Household Chores

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand was the first to raise issues inside the house. She expressed disappointment that not everyone was pitching in with household chores. Her frustration sparked the first group discussion about dividing duties and setting house rules.

Tanya Called "Fake" by Ashnoor and Zeishan

Drama unfolded when Ashnoor Kaur and Zeishan Quadri bonded while gossiping about Tanya Mittal. They found her "diplomatic" and "fake." Later, Tanya confessed that her dislike for Ashnoor went back to childhood. She revealed her mother often compared her with Ashnoor's success as a child artist, which left her bitter.

Awez Darbar Confirms His Relationship

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came from Awez Darbar. He spoke about his troubled past, including his parents' separation and heartbreaks in previous relationships. On the very first day, Awez confirmed that he is dating fellow content creator Nagma Mirajkar. His confession marked a tender and heartwarming moment in the house.

The First Eviction

Bigg Boss then introduced the Assembly Room, where housemates had to vote out one contestant. The majority voted against Farhana Bhatt. Contestants, including Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa, Mridul, and Baseer, called her rude, arrogant, and filled with negative energy. Bigg Boss declared her journey had ended, and she was asked to leave immediately.

The Big Twist

Just when the housemates thought Farhana was gone, Bigg Boss revealed the season's first twist. Farhana was not actually evicted. Instead, she was sent to a Secret Room, where she can watch contestants 24/7 without their knowledge. She will also gain powers to influence the game in the days ahead.

The First Fight

As always, food triggered the first fight of the season. Baseer Ali asked Kunicka to make him an omelette. Her blunt reply - "make it yourself" - sparked an argument. What began as a simple request turned into day 1's biggest showdown, setting the tone for many fiery clashes to come.

There is nothing better than starting a season with so much fun, shocking twists, true confessions, some emotions, and the first fight all on day 1. The show streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar, followed by a delayed telecast at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.