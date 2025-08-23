Bigg Boss 19: Confirmed Contestants, Premiere Date, And Salman Khan's Big Reveal - Full Details Here

Hyderabad: The countdown has finally ended as the reality show Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 24, and excitement is already at its peak. With Salman Khan returning as the host, the makers have been releasing back-to-back promos, generating endless speculations regarding who is going to come into the house this year.

New Promos Create Frenzy Among Fans

Ahead of the grand launch, a number of teasers were dropped online, immediately putting fans on a guessing spree. While the promos cleverly concealed the contestants' faces, they provided sufficient clues for fans to decode identities.

In one of the promos, viewers were quick to recognise Awez Darbar, the famous social media influencer and choreographer, who is known for his viral dance videos. Another promo featured glimpses of a dancing couple, which led to a strong speculation that it was Awez along with his long-time partner, Nagma Mirajkar.

Another clip seemed to hint at TV actor Gaurav Khanna, instantly grabbing attention across fan circles. One more mysterious promo carried the tagline "Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane", leading fans to believe that Bollywood's own music sensation Amaal Mallik will be entering the house.

Even before the official reveal, the teasers alone created buzz and names like Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, and Gaurav Khanna became the most talked-about contestants.

Salman Khan Teases Contestants In Promo

Host Salman Khan himself amped up the excitement with a freshly released promo. Looking straight into the camera, he said, "Achha bari jaldi hai jaan ne ki contestants kaun honge. Itni jaldi itne saare likes let me reveal one contestant."

The superstar then unveiled a glimpse of one contestant before asking viewers with a smile, "Were you able to guess?" The teasing clue left audiences abuzz with anticipation, desperate to crack the code prior to the premiere.

Salman started filming Bigg Boss 19 on Friday, August 22, in Mumbai. Looking dashing in an all-black ensemble, with a well-groomed moustache and hairstyle, he posed for the cameras in his signature pose, with ease, reminding fans why he is still the face of the franchise. Despite his shooting schedule for the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, the actor has stepped into his hosting gig seamlessly.

Confirmed Contestants Of Bigg Boss 19

This year's contestants hold the promise of glamour, drama, and new dynamics. The confirmed contestants are:

Amaal Mallik

Gaurav Khanna

Ashnoor Kaur

Polish actress Natalia Janoszek

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Shehbaz Badesha

Zeeshan Qadri

Baseer Ali

Nehal Chudasama

Abhishek Bajaj

Tanya Mittal

Atul Kishan

Kunickaa Sadanand

Pranit More

Neelam Giri

Mridul Tiwari

Theme And Streaming Details

This season comes with a new theme called "Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar", where the participants will get the authority to make choices within the house, making it a mini Parliament-style battlefield. The makers promise more unpredictable twists, high-voltage drama, and rivalries in comparison to past seasons.

As always, the Bigg Boss house has been designed by renowned art director Omung Kumar. The grand premiere will air on August 24 at 9 PM on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium), followed by the TV telecast at 10:30 PM.