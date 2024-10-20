Bigg Boss 18: Who Is Most Likely to Face the First Elimination of the Season?

Hyderabad: As the drama of Bigg Boss 18 unfolds, the second week has seen a significant increase in tensions and strategic moves among the housemates. With the first eviction looming, fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the elimination process, which will be revealed during the highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on October 20.

This week, a total of ten contestants faced the risk of eviction: Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik. Following the exit of Gunratan Sadavarte last week, the pressure to survive intensifies for the remaining contestants. As alliances shift and new dynamics form, the stakes have never been higher in the BB house.

Early voting trends have sparked a flurry of speculation among fans and followers on social media. Contestants Chahat Pandey and Karan Veer Mehra seem to have garnered strong support from their respective fan bases, giving them a solid chance to avoid elimination. Moreover, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, and Shilpa Shirodkar appear to have established a more stable footing, garnering attention and support from fans. Their consistent engagement in tasks and interpersonal dynamics has likely contributed to their positive perception among viewers, suggesting that they may be safe for another week.

In contrast, Muskan Bamne, Hema Sharma, and Tajinder Bagga are reportedly trailing behind in the voting count. This early insight suggests that they could be the most vulnerable contestants, facing the possibility of eviction when the results are announced. Hema Sharma, known for her vibrant online persona as Viral Bhabhi, entered the Bigg Boss house with the intention of showcasing a different side to her audience. Despite her engaging personality and humorous content, her early experience in the house was marred by limited interaction and challenges, such as being placed in a makeshift jail alongside Tajinder Singh Bagga.

Muskan Bamne and Tajinder Bagga are also at risk. Muskan, while showcasing moments of her personality, has not made a significant impact thus far, which could contribute to her lower vote count. Tajinder, despite being a known political figure, has struggled to resonate with the audience in this competitive environment, making his position equally tenuous.

With the weekend drawing near, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is palpable with anticipation. Contestants are on edge, knowing that their fate could change with the announcement of voting results. The strategies that were formed in the early days of the competition are being put to the test as contestants work to secure their safety and potentially eliminate their rivals. As we await the results of the eviction process, the excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 18 continues to build.