Bigg Boss 18: Vivian D'Sena Blames Chahat Pandey For Unhygienic Bathroom Use, Later Says 'Jhootha Kahin Ka!'

Hyderabad: This weekend on Bigg Boss 18, viewers are in for a thrill as the Weekend Ka Vaar episode delivers high-stakes drama, fierce confrontations, and surprising new additions. The latest promo teases an intense showdown between contestants Vivian D'Sena and Chahat Pandey, highlighting rising tensions in the house over an unexpected and somewhat unsavoury bathroom incident.

In the promo, Vivian vents his frustration to Alice Kaushik, accusing someone of leaving the bathroom in a highly unhygienic state. "Toilet seat tak to theek hai. Yahan tak p*tty thi," he explains, detailing how he found a mess on the seat and floor. Alice, visibly disturbed, approaches Chahat to ask if she was the last to use the washroom. Chahat denies any involvement, asserting, "Maine kuch nahi kiya," and defends her actions, claiming she only used the washroom to shower.

The exchange quickly escalates, with Chahat furiously confronting Vivian. "Mere upar jhootha naam aur jhootha ilzaam lagao na mat, Vivian D'Sena, jhootha insaan," she shouts, calling Vivian dishonest for blaming her without proof. Chahat's sharp words bring more tension to the already simmering house, highlighting the fractured alliances and mistrust among contestants.

Adding fuel to the fire, two wildcard entries - Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, are set to enter the house this weekend. Known for their rivalry, their arrival is expected to intensify the already turbulent atmosphere and shake up group dynamics, bringing even more suspense to the episode.

With dramatic confrontations, wildcard twists, and fresh alliances, this Weekend Ka Vaar promises an unmissable episode of Bigg Boss 18 as the contestants battle to prove their points and secure their places.