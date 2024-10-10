ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Might Face A Familiar Face From His Past As First Wild Card Contestant May Enter House

The first wild-card contestant from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is rumoured to join Bigg Boss 18, and that might potentially disrupt Shehzada Dhami's game.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 18 has kicked off with a bang, capturing viewers' attention with its diverse mix of contestants from television, Bollywood, YouTube, and even politics. With the season already surpassing the popularity of its predecessor, the house is abuzz with engaging dynamics, intense rivalries, and budding alliances. However, as the competition intensifies, fans are eagerly anticipating the introduction of wild card contestants, poised to disrupt the existing house dynamics and strategies.

One contestant who might soon face a major shake-up is Shehzada Dhami, who gained fame for his role in the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, it wasn't his character but his abrupt exit and public fallout with the show's makers that truly thrust him into the spotlight. During the Bigg Boss 18 premiere, Dhami candidly discussed his controversial ousting from the serial with host Salman Khan, sharing that he once co-starred with actors Pranali Rathod and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Now, rumours are swirling that Pratiksha Honmukhe, who also exited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai under similar circumstances, could join Bigg Boss 18 as the first wild-card contestant. According to a report from a newswire, speculation grew after Pratiksha recently commented on Bigg Boss 18 via social media, leading many to believe that she could soon enter the house and potentially reunite with Shehzada Dhami. If confirmed, her entry could pose a direct challenge to Dhami’s current standing and alliances in the house.

While the makers have yet to officially confirm Pratiksha Honmukhe's participation, her potential arrival as a wild card contestant is already generating buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting to see how this twist will impact the game.

