Bigg Boss 18: Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga, Muskan Bamne - Whose Journey Will End Tonight? Housemates Prepare To Decide

Hyderabad: Tension in the Bigg Boss 18 house reaches new heights as housemates are going to face a tough decision this weekend regarding the fate of contestants Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga, and Muskan Bamne. Following an emotional ration task, the "expiry date" on these three contestants has arrived, and the housemates must choose who will be evicted.

The reality show's promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram highlights the intense atmosphere. Karanveer Mehra and Chahat Pandey cast their votes against Muskan, with Karanveer calling her "lost" and Chahat claiming her "stand was never seen." Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra takes a personal angle, voting Sara out. Vivian D'Sena, known as the 'ladla of Bigg Boss', votes against Tajinder, commenting, "Bagga ji ki opinion aati hai lekin sunai nahi deti'. Eisha Singh joins Vivian, stating that Tajinder talks only about 'politics and chai'.

While housemates deliberate on the eviction, the ration task continues. Actor Nyrraa Banerjee sacrifices her father's ring in the fire pit, sparking further emotional tension. Housemates press Avinash to be "fair" in light of Nyrraa’s gesture, which leads to heated exchanges. When Alice Kaushik offers to sacrifice a personal item, her friend Eisha advises against it, leading to an argument with Avinash, who assures, "The ration will come back to the jail and you will get it."

The house stands divided, with some accusing Avinash of bias while others seek balance. The season, which began on October 6, has already seen Hemlata Sharm evicted and continues to be filled with emotions and tough decisions as the contestants compete for survival.