Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's Jaw-Dropping Fee Creates Buzz; Find Out Who The Highest-Paid Contestant Is

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan is back with the much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 18, which premiered on October 6. Reports indicate that Khan is charging a staggering Rs 60 crore per month for his role as host, marking a significant increase from previous seasons. If the season runs for the typical 15 weeks, his total earnings could reach nearly Rs 250 crore. This hefty fee is a combination of per-episode compensation and a lump sum contract amount, solidifying Khan's status as one of television's highest-paid hosts.

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 18 extends beyond Khan's impressive remuneration. The season features a dynamic lineup of contestants, promising ample drama, entertainment, and surprises. From well-known television personalities to diverse professionals, this season showcases a fascinating mix of backgrounds. Notable names include Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Nyrra Banerjii, Shilpa Shirodkar, and many others.

Among the contestants, Vivian Dsena is reportedly the highest-paid, earning Rs 5 lakh per week for his participation. Following him is Shilpa Shirodkar, who is said to be making Rs 2.5 lakh per week. Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is also part of the lineup, taking home approximately Rs 2 lakh per week.

Bigg Boss 18 airs daily from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Colors, with Weekend Ka Vaar episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. With Salman Khan's charm and a captivating contestant roster, this season promises to deliver abundant entertainment.