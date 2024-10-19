Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Aaj Aana Hi Nahi Tha' As He Returns With Heavy Heart Amid Tight Security

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns to the Bigg Boss 18 sets amid heightened security after the passing of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique. The actor, seen in a new promo for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, expressed that he didn't want to be on the set but was fulfilling his professional duties. In the promo, shared on social media, Salman is seen interacting with contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, who became visibly emotional during their conversation.

Salman referenced the pressures of responsibility during his chat with Shilpa, advising her on handling her emotions inside the house. He said, "I hate tears, Shilpa. Aapki bachchi khane par gussa utarti thi, aap kya bolti thi usse?" To which Shilpa responded, "Khane par gussa nahi tha, attitude pe gussa tha." Salman then continued, "Toh us attitude par gussa nikalo. Feelings se koyi rishta aapka iss ghar mein hona hi nahi chahiye. Jaise ki aaj ki meri ye feeling hai ki mujhe aaj yaha par aana hi nahi tha. Ek aadmi ko jo karna padta hai, usse karna padta hai." Shilpa broke down in tears after his advice, making the segment highly emotional.

Reports indicate that Salman began shooting for the show on October 18, several hours later than usual, starting at 7 pm instead of his typical 4 pm post-lunch schedule. The delay was due to the lack of promotions that weekend. However, reports suggest the episode will feature comedic segments with special appearances by Laughter Chefs stars Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri.

In light of recent security concerns, Salman arrived on the Bigg Boss set under Y+ security. Over 60 security personnel were deployed during the shoot to ensure his safety. The production team enforced strict measures, including verifying all entrants with Aadhar cards and instructing crew members to remain on-site until the filming was completed.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to air this weekend, and they are expected to showcase both emotional moments and entertaining segments.