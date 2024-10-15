Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Vivian Dsena's Feud with Chahat Pandey Escalates; Contestants Gear Up For Nominations Task - Watch

Hyderabad: The latest set of promos for Bigg Boss 18 has set social media abuzz, showcasing escalating tensions and fierce confrontations among contestants. As the nomination task approaches, the atmosphere in the house has become increasingly charged, particularly between Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra, alongside the ongoing drama involving Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey.

In a heated exchange highlighted in the promo, Karanveer confronts Avinash, provocatively asking, "Who knows you?" Avinash responds by saying that despite winning Khatron Ke Khiladi nobody knows him either. Karanveer reminds him that he is the winner of a reality show, while Avinash was thrown out of a show. Karanveer's taunts continue as he asserts that Avinash ranks 37 on his hitlist and that 36 others have been shown the way already.

Adding to the drama, Vivian Dsena's ongoing feud with Chahat Pandey has taken a new turn with the involvement of fitness influencer Rajat Dalal. In a recent promo, tensions further escalated when Vivian lashed out at Rajat after he allowed Chahat to use the washroom before him. Their exchange heated up, with Vivian accusing Rajat of favouritism.

Bigg Boss 18 continues to capture viewers' attention with its mix of strategic gameplay and personal conflicts, making it a must-watch for reality TV fans. The show airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors and JioCinema.