Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Vivian Dsena Calls out Avinash Mishra over 'Superiority Complex' Issues; Tensions Rise Between Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh

Hyderabad: The latest promos of Bigg Boss 18 have revealed a whirlwind of emotions, power struggles, and heated arguments among contestants, with Vivian Dsena emerging as a key player in the unfolding drama. The popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has captured audiences since its grand premiere on October 6, 2024, and it seems that the intensity is only ramping up as the days go by.

In the latest promo, Vivian Dsena is seen confronting fellow contestant Avinash Mishra over house duties. The interaction escalates into a fierce argument, with Vivian challenging Avinash's attitude towards responsibilities in the house. "Don't have a superiority complex, my brother," Vivian states, pointing out Avinash's reluctance to take on tasks promptly. "Bigg Boss will not tell each and every contestant what they have to do; everyone should complete their tasks," Vivian asserts, emphasising the need for teamwork and accountability.

The clash between Vivian and Avinash highlights not just their differing work ethics, but also the underlying power dynamics at play within the Bigg Boss house. Viewers are left to wonder whether this confrontation will lead to a shift in alliances or further exacerbate existing rivalries.

Meanwhile, in another promo, tensions flare between Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. Initially, the two contestants appeared to have developed a close friendship, but a recent disagreement threatens to hamper their bond. The promo captures a moment when Eisha's tone is perceived as rude, leading to Alice feeling hurt. Their exchange escalates when Alice confronts Eisha about her communication style. As the argument unfolds, Alice breaks down, revealing the emotional toll of the situation.

The third promo features a heated exchange between Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey, further intensifying the drama in the house. Rajat criticises Chaahat for her repetitive comments, igniting a back-and-forth that ends in a confrontation. Chaahat, known for her outspoken personality, fires back, demanding Rajat move on from discussing her. The exchange reaches a boiling point when Rajat provocatively challenges Chaahat to hit him.

As Bigg Boss 18 continues to unfold, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eager to see how these confrontations will affect alliances and strategies moving forward. The upcoming episodes promise to delve deeper into the bonds and tensions within the house. The reality show airs on JioCinema and Colors TV.