Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal Clash Over Ration Issues; Chahat Pandey and Chum Darang Engage in Heated Argument Over Cooking Duties

Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 18 house has entered its second week, and tensions are already skyrocketing as contestants lock horns over household chores and personal differences. The latest episodes have seen not one, but two explosive confrontations, highlighting the mounting friction inside the house.

In one of the most intense moments of the week, contestants Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal clashed over ration issues, a topic that has caused friction before. The once-friendly duo found themselves at odds when Vivian expressed his frustration, insisting, "I can eat and cook whatever I want, and no one can stop me!" Rajat, already annoyed by Vivian's behavior, challenged him, escalating into a heated argument. Vivian, known for his strong personality, boldly told Rajat, "Try stopping me, just try!" and walked away in a huff.

This confrontation follows a previous disagreement between the two regarding the use of the washroom by contestant Chahat Pandey, for which Rajat was responsible. In that incident, Vivian questioned Rajat's decision, leading to an intense exchange of words. Though they later managed to resolve their differences, this latest fight suggests that the friendship between Vivian and Rajat may be nearing its breaking point.

Meanwhile, another major altercation brewed between Chahat Pandey and Chum Darang, this time over cooking duties. In a promo shared by the makers, Chahat announced her plan to cook her share of food, but Chum aggressively opposed her and rushed to the kitchen to block her. The situation quickly spiraled out of control as Chum twice pushed Chahat and attempted to seize the utensils from her hands. Chahat, visibly agitated, yelled at Chum to leave her alone, leading to a nasty spat that required intervention from the other housemates.

As Bigg Boss 18 progresses, the drama is only intensifying, with both fights serving as a testament to the rising tensions inside the house. With emotions running high, viewers can expect even more confrontations in the coming days as contestants struggle to maintain peace while living under one roof.