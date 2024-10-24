Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Vivian and Chahat's War of Words Continues; Karanveer Refuses to Bow down to Avinash for Ration

Hyderabad: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has reached new heights, with contestants struggling to maintain peace among themselves. In the latest promos, Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey are again seen at loggerheads, while Karanveer Mehra boldly refuses to give up any personal items for the house ration.

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey's Heated Clash

Vivian and Chaahat have been on shaky ground since the first week, and things seem to be deteriorating between the two. The latest promo shows their clash escalating after Chahat mistakenly leaves turmeric marks on Vivian's blanket. What started as a simple conversation quickly spiraled into a heated exchange.

In the promo, Vivian tells Chahat to stop using his belongings. Chaahat defended herself, explaining that she was unaware the blanket belonged to him. However, Vivian insisted that she should admit her mistake, saying, "This is why I don't allow people to use my things." He added that the blanket now reeked of turmeric, leading to a sharp exchange of words between the two. The promo ends with Vivian bluntly stating that Chahat needed 'classes' to learn better behaviour.

Karanveer's Bold Declaration: 'I Won't Sacrifice Even My Toenail'

Meanwhile, tensions flared in the house when Bigg Boss challenged contestants to give up personal items in exchange for essential house rations. While some housemates struggled with the decision, Eisha Singh emotionally sacrificed her mother's shawl, despite being advised against it. The emotional moment moved many, but Karanveer Mehra took a different stance.

Karanveer refused to sacrifice anything, stating, "I won't even sacrifice a toenail to satisfy this man's ego," referring to Avinash Mishra, who is seen as a controlling force in the house. Adding to the drama, Avinash and life coach Arfeen Khan today will rank the contestants based on their gameplay, a move that could potentially shift alliances and create new conflicts.

With the possibility of eviction looming, and emotions running high, the Bigg Boss 18 house is set to experience even more explosive moments in the coming days. The reality show airs on Colors TV and JioCinema.