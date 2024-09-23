Bigg Boss 18 Premieres on Oct 6: Salman Khan Teases 'Time Ka Tandav'; Netizens Say 'VFX 50 times Better than Adipurush' - Watch

Hyderabad: The release of the Bigg Boss 18 promo has set social media abuzz, announcing the show’s grand premiere on 6th October. Hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan, the reality show promises an intriguing futuristic theme that has fans eagerly discussing what’s in

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Salman, the reality show has been making waves on social media for weeks, with fans eagerly discussing the contestants, the theme, and everything in between. The anticipation is not just for the show’s return but also for Salman Khan’s much-loved presence.

Bigg Boss 18 Futuristic Theme

The latest promo offers a sneak peek into the show's intriguing futuristic theme. In the Bigg Boss 18 promo, Salman takes us down memory lane, showcasing highlights from previous seasons. He introduces a new twist, saying, "This eye used to show and see but only the present, but now an eye will open that will rewrite history as it will see the future. Technology will transform, seeing all deceptions and intentions that will go bad. This time Bigg Boss will see the future, so who will change their written destiny? See Time Ka Tandav this season."

Social Media Erupts With Reactions

Bigg Boss 18 promo has led to speculation about time travel elements, and there are whispers that AI could play a role in enhancing the futuristic vibe of the season.

As soon as the promo dropped, social media lit up with reactions. Orry expressed his excitement with a simple, "Bhai (with fire emojis)," while another user humorously noted, "Their VFX is 50 times better than Adipurush." A third fan declared, "What an amazing promo, this season will be a blockbuster."

Many netizens also opined that Bigg Boss wouldn’t be the same without Salman Khan, highlighting his essential role in the show.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) praised Salman’s hosting skills: "The one and only #SalmanKhan is back with #BigBoss18. This man never fails to entertain and I'm ready for another season of drama, fights, and of course, Salman's iconic hosting skills!"

Others voiced their hopes for a cast made up of established celebrities rather than social media personalities, with one tweet stating, "#BiggBoss18 is starting on 6th Oct. I'm hoping this season will not have any YouTubers, social media influencers or internet sensations. Only people from the entertainment industry."

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants

The buzz continues with the list of confirmed contestants, which includes notable names like Shoaib Ibrahim, Nia Sharma, Nyrraa Banerjee, Meera Deosthale, and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others. Reality star Digvijay Rathee is also rumoured to join, though his participation remains unconfirmed. Recent reports suggest that Isha Koppikar and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who were earlier set to compete, have now withdrawn.

Tune In

Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on 6th October at 9 PM, exclusively on Colors TV and the Jio Cinema App. As the countdown begins, fans are brimming with excitement for what promises to be another dramatic season filled with unexpected twists and turns.