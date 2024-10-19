Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Returns With Weekend Ka Vaar Amid Death Threats, Slams Rajat Dalal For Demeaning Avinash Mishra

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan resumed his hosting duties for Bigg Boss 18 despite the recent death threats he has faced. He has made his first public appearance since the passing of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique. The promo for Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, shared online today, teases an intense confrontation between Salman and the housemates, particularly Rajat Dalal, over a controversial remark he made regarding Avinash Mishra.

Rajat had claimed that "women are not safe with Avinash," a statement that caused immediate outrage within the house. Salman, known for addressing sensitive issues head-on, was seen in the promo reprimanding Rajat for making such a serious accusation without any evidence. Drawing from his own experiences with public scrutiny, Salman said, "Mere par bhi bahut saare laalchan lagae gae hain (People have made such accusations on me), I know what my parents go through," highlighting the emotional and reputational damage baseless claims can cause.

But Rajat wasn’t the only housemate in Salman's crosshairs. In another promo for the upcoming episode, Salman is seen taking Arfeen Khan for his behaviour throughout the week. When Salman confronts Arfeen about his refusal to listen to others, Arfeen admits to it, prompting Salman's sarcastic remark: "Aap to vidhwan log hai yaar, baki sab bewakoof hai, including me (You are the learned person, friend, everyone else is stupid, including me)."

The promo hints at a grilling session, where several housemates will be held accountable for their behaviour. Fans are eager to see how the confrontation, particularly between Salman, Rajat, and Avinash, unfolds in this explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As tensions rise and emotions flare, Bigg Boss 18 continues to deliver intense entertainment.