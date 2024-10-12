Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Rajkummar Rao Imitates Salman Khan While Latter Mimics Sanjay Dutt, Triptii Dimri Watches The Hilarity

Hyderabad: The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18 is all set to air tonight, October 12, bringing star power and drama to the screen. In the upcoming episode, actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will make an appearance to promote their recently released film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. As seen in a newly released promo shared by Colors TV, their interaction with host Salman Khan promises to deliver a memorable moment for fans.

In the promo, Rajkummar requests Salman to mimic Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt from the 90s, saying, "90s aap aur Sanju baba. Aap Sanju baba bane aur mai aapke jaisa acting karunga (You become Sanju baba from the 90s, and I'll act like you)." Salman Khan, known for his fun persona, obliges and flawlessly imitates Dutt's voice and gestures, while Rajkummar mimics Salman's acting style. Triptii Dimri is all smiles as she watches the duo in action. Salman lightheartedly quipped, "Bohot maarega Sanju (Sanju will hit me)," adding to the laughter.

The promo's caption reads, "Rajkummar ne aakar ki aisi masti, Salman Khan ne bhi ki Sanju Baba ki mimicry," hinting at the fun-filled vibe of the episode. In addition to Rajkummar and Triptii, the night is also expected to see actor Mallika Sherawat making an appearance. Comedy favourites Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Sudesh Lehri, part of the Laughter Chefs team, are also expected to join Salman, making it a star-studded event.

However, the drama inside the Bigg Boss house is far from over. Another promo showcases a heated argument between Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkar, where Avinash accuses certain housemates of hiding food. The tension escalates when Shilpa calls him out for smirking, leading to a verbal altercation. Avinash then accuses her of playing the "woman card," leaving Shilpa in tears. Salman Khan will address this incident in tonight's episode.

As the first week draws to a close, nominated contestants Muskan Bamne, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, and Gunaratna Sadavarte are on the verge of eviction. One contestant will leave the house tonight based on audience votes.