Bigg Boss 18: Nyrraa Banerji Evicted In Weekend Ka Vaar Episode, Leaves Housemates Emotional

Hyderabad: The intensity in the Bigg Boss 18 house continues to rise as each episode brings new drama and eliminations. This week's Weekend Ka Vaar was no different, delivering shocking twists and high-voltage entertainment. Last week's double elimination saw Muskan Bamne voted out by her fellow contestants, followed by Nyrraa Banerji's eviction due to receiving the fewest public votes.

To add to the excitement, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty graced the house to promote their upcoming movie Singham Again. Their appearance lightened the atmosphere as they engaged with the housemates in a fun game segment. However, the lightheartedness quickly turned serious when Rohit Shetty, charged with the responsibility by Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, announced Nyrraa's eviction, bringing an emotional moment for many.

This week's nominations had pitted Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Nyrraa Banerji, and Rajat Dalal against each other, with Nyrraa ultimately falling into the danger zone due to a lack of public votes. Her elimination left a void in the house, particularly for her close friends. Shritika Arjun expressed her disappointment, saying, "You don't deserve to go," while Shehzada Dhami was visibly emotional, promising to reunite with her after the show.

Nyrraa, a well-known TV actor famed for her roles in negative characters, initially showed potential as a contender on Bigg Boss 18. However, her cautious demeanour in the house affected her gameplay. From her first weekend in the house, she received feedback from Salman Khan for her lack of active involvement, and her reserved approach continued in the following weeks. Despite a few minor clashes with Rajat Dalal, she failed to engage in impactful arguments, which limited her screen presence.

On the professional front, Nyrraa's career outside Bigg Boss is flourishing, with two web series and films in the pipeline. Her upcoming projects include a web show titled Check Mate and another Netflix series, which are slated for release soon.