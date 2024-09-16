Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma To Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 18 is all set to return with its latest season, and the excitement around the show continues to build as the first confirmed contestant has been revealed. Popular television actor Nia Sharma has reportedly signed on to be a part of the show, marking her long-awaited debut in the Bigg Boss house.

As per a newswire, a source close to the show shared that Nia had been offered a spot in previous seasons, but the timing never aligned until now. "Nia was finally ready to get herself locked inside the house and signed the dotted lines a couple of days ago. The team is equally excited about having her on board," the source revealed.

Nia Sharma is no stranger to reality TV shows. She was a finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and later won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India during the pandemic. In 2022, she also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is currently featured in Laughter Chefs, a comedy-cooking show on Colors.

Reports suggest that other TV actors like Anjali Anand, Zaan Khan, Chahat Pandey, and Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor may join her in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Additionally, Stree 2's 'Sarkata' Sunil Kumar and Digvijay Rathee are also speculated to enter.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav are reportedly being approached to return as 'seniors' or 'mentors.' Moreover, Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik is expected to co-host special segments alongside Salman Khan, adding more star power to the highly anticipated season.