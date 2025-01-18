Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Date, Prize Money, Potential Winner, Appearance Of Salman Khan's Sikandar Team

Hyderabad: The excitement for the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale has reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the dramatic climax of this season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the finale is scheduled for January 19, 2025, and promises an evening of entertainment, surprises, and celebrations. Adding to the buzz is the speculation that the cast and crew of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar will join the event, turning it into an even grander affair.
Sikandar Team to Promote the Film at the Finale?
Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar has already created waves with its thrilling trailer. Featuring Salman Khan in a high-octane action role, the film is set to release on Eid 2025 and marks his return to the big screen after a long break. Reports suggest that the team will make an appearance during the Bigg Boss finale to promote the film.
Finalists and Prize Details
After 15 weeks of high drama and unexpected twists, Bigg Boss 18 has its top finalists: Karanvir Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal. The winner will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and reportedly a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.
Speculation about the winner is heating up, with Rajat Dalal emerging as a fan favourite for his ability to create special moments and connect with the audience. However, with the show's unpredictable nature and fan votes playing a huge role, it's anyone's game!
Where and When to Watch
The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will air on Colors TV and JioCinema on January 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 PM. The finale is expected to run for about three hours, packed with drama, nostalgia, and thrilling performances.
How to Vote for Your Favorite Contestant
Like any contestant and wish to vote? The JioCinema app will help you with the voting. Voting lines will remain open till 12 PM, January 19. Don't miss your chance to make a difference!
