Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Date, Finalists, Prize Money, and More Revealed

Hyderabad: With its captivating blend of drama, poignant moments, and intense rivalry, Bigg Boss, the ultimate reality show, has been enthralling millions of viewers for years. Bigg Boss's 18th season has already taken viewers on an incredible journey, and the eagerly anticipated Grand Finale is almost approaching. The show will end with a thrilling finale, which is scheduled for January 19, 2025, in which one contender will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Time and Date of the Grand Finale

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will air during prime time on Sunday, most likely beginning at 9:00 PM and running for approximately three hours. For the unversed, the running season premiered on October 6 with 23 contestants, and after 15 weeks, the finale, which is in a week, is expected to feature unexpected twists, emotional scenes, and a last fight for the top spot amongst the final competitors. The show's host, Salman Khan, is expected to add his unmatched charm to the season's finale, announcing the deserving winner. Colours TV will broadcast the finale live, which will also stream on JioCinema.

Bigg Boss 18 Finalists

The competition has come down to five worthy competitors as the final draws near. The top contenders eyeing the Bigg Boss 18 trophy are Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, and Karan Veer Mehra. They have advanced to the show's finale surviving the extreme battles in the 15-week-long journey. Throughout the season, these final 5 contestants fought challenges, handled complicated relationship dynamics, and went through a range of emotions as they now fight for the grand prize.

Expectations and Prize Money

Along with the coveted Bigg Boss trophy, the winner of Bigg Boss 18 will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Contestants and viewers alike are eyeing the hefty prize, making the show one of the most anticipated reality TV events in the nation due to its format. The finale is anticipated to include star-studded performances, making it a must-see spectacle for spectators nationwide.

Broadcasting and Streaming

Bigg Boss 18 is broadcast on Colours TV and streamed live on JioCinema. Salman Khan-starring Weekend Ka Vaar episodes continue to show at 9:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays, but weekday episodes have been moved to 10:30 PM due to a recent change in the airing schedule. With the finale around the corner, excitement is at an all-time high to discover who will win the prize and secure their spot in Bigg Boss history as the winner of the 18th season.