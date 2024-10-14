Bigg Boss 18 Episode 8: Mallika Sherawat Flirts with Salman Khan; Weekend Ka Vaar Witnesses Controversial Exit

Hyderabad: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, witnessed an electrifying atmosphere filled with star power as celebrities graced the stage to promote their upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Featuring the talented trio of Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Mallika Sherawat, the episode not only provided entertainment but also sparked lively discussions about the contestants.

Star Cast of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Shines

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode began with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri joining Salman Khan on stage to promote their film. The actors exchanged insights about their favourite contestants. Rao expressed his admiration for advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, praising his infectious laugh. Meanwhile, Dimri revealed her preference for Vivian Dsena, reminiscing about growing up watching his shows.

Mallika Sherawat Flirts with Salman Khan

Mallika Sherawat's presence on the show added a layer of glamour and excitement. Known for her bold persona, Sherawat did not shy away from flirting with Salman Khan, claiming, "If you look into my eyes, there will be fire." This playful banter had the audience laughing as Salman blushed. Their dance together and her planting a kiss on his cheeks became a memorable moment of the episode.

Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Sudesh Lehri Create Laugh Riot

In a humorous segment, comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Sudesh Lehri took to the stage, adding a comedic flair to the episode. They engaged in playful protests against the show's creators, leading to a skit in which Bharti portrayed Salman's bride while Krushna played his bodyguard. The act tested Salman's cooking skills, resulting in laughter from both the audience and the contestants.

No Evictions, But a Controversial Exit

In a surprising turn of events, there were no eliminations in this week's episode. Instead, the spotlight shifted to the '19th contestant,' a donkey named Gadhraj, who was removed from the show following a notice from PETA. The animal rights organisation raised concerns over the use of the donkey in the show, prompting its release to a sanctuary.

As Bigg Boss 18 continues to unfold, Vivian Dsena is gradually establishing himself as a strong contestant, garnering admiration from fans for his straightforward approach. Alongside other notable participants like Muskan Bamne, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shehzada Dhami, the season is shaping up to be one filled with drama, fun, and unexpected twists. The show airs on ColorsTV and is also available for streaming on the JioCinema app.