Bigg Boss 18 Episode 18: Arfeen Khan Opens up about Wife Sara's Miscarriages and Father's Suicide after Shocking Audio Clip

Hyderabad: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, the drama reached a fever pitch as Arfeen Khan joined Avinash Mishra in jail in a surprising twist that would change the dynamics of the house. This episode, filled with unexpected revelations and emotional confrontations, showcased the intense pressures the contestants face, particularly when personal histories intertwine with the game.

Twist in the Jail

This week, the concept of imprisonment took on new significance. Arfeen Khan's stay in jail came with newfound power and responsibilities. The jailmates were tasked with controlling rations, adding another strategy layer to their gameplay. However, before Arfeen could enjoy the powers, Bigg Boss played an audio recording of Arfeen expressing doubts about his wife Sara's suitability for the show. "Mere hisaab se use yaha nahi hona chahiye," he stated, suggesting that Sara's soft-hearted nature made her vulnerable in the competitive environment of Bigg Boss.

Sara's Heartbreaking Reaction

The revelation of the audio clip sent shockwaves through the house, particularly affecting Sara. Bigg Boss' subsequent announcement that she would be eliminated within 24 hours left her devastated. The announcement placed a strain on her relationship with Arfeen. The emotional weight of his words bore heavily on both of them, as they struggled to reconcile their personal bond. Sara broke down, having not expected this coming from her husband. "I never thought he would say that about me," she tearfully confided to fellow contestants.

Arfeen's Take on What He Said

Arfeen opened up about the hardships that Sara has endured in her life. He recounted a traumatic experience from their past: a miscarriage resulting from a car accident that occurred shortly after their wedding. "Sara was carrying twins when we met with the accident. I have always felt the need to protect her, not because she is weak, but because she has been through so much," Arfeen explained. He also shared the painful memory of Sara losing her father to suicide shortly after their lavish wedding. "I had to shield her from that tragedy. She was so close to her father, and I became her pillar of support during those dark times."

Ranking Task

As the episode progressed, tensions heightened, particularly with the ranking task in the house. After housemates failed to rank each other, Bigg Boss asked Avinash and Arfeen to take on the responsibility. It is yet to be seen who do they feel deserves the top spot.

For this week, five contestants face nominations, who are Vivian Dsena, Nyrraa Banerji, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, and Rajat Dalal. The stakes have never been higher with Sara facing imminent eviction. Viewers are left wondering whether Bigg Boss will intervene to save Sara or if this will lead to her exit from the show, potentially altering the alliances and dynamics within the house.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

