BB 18 Episode 17: Alice Kaushik's Heart-Wrenching Details of Father's Suicide and Shocking Nomination of Vivian, Avinash, Rajat Create a Stir

Hyderabad: In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Alice Kaushik, known for her role in Star Plus' Pandya Store, opened up about a painful chapter in her life when she learnt about her father's death by suicide. While Alice's personal story unfolded, Bigg Boss 18 also buzzed with epic drama with the nomination process for Week 3 taking center stage. The episode that aired on Tuesday saw major clashes between Avinash and Shrutika and Rajat and Shehzada during the nomination process for this week's eviction.

Alice Talks about Her Father's Suicide

During a conversation with fellow contestant Nyrraa Banerji, Alice opened up about her parents' tumultuous marriage. "My mom and dad never had a good equation. They used to have major fights every day," she shared. Despite the chaos, she felt a unique bond with her father, believing he understood her emotions better than her mother.

However, Alice did not shy away from acknowledging the violence that marked their relationship, stating, "Everyone was (violent). So was my mother. Violence was in his nature. We grew up in that. For us, this was normal." Alice recounted the day she received the news of her father's death. After not having contacted him for long, she was asked by her mother to call him. Instead, a stranger answered, delivering the devastating news of her father's death.

Initially skeptical, Alice was later sent a photograph confirming the tragedy, an image that haunted her for years. "That image, for the next four years, I could not let go of it," she recalled. She further talked about her mother's second marriage and how her mother was not affected by her biological father's suicide. She described her mother's second husband as a 'bad man,' which ultimately led Alice to leave her home, feeling she was 'kicked out'.

Week 3 Nominations Heat Up

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, five contestants were nominated for elimination, intensifying the competition within the house. The nominated contestants are Vivian Dsena, Nyrraa Banerji, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, and Rajat Dalal. The nomination process was initiated by Shrutika Arjun, who was voted as Bigg Boss' favourite contestant by fellow housemates.

With the power to influence nominations, she chose to limit the opportunities of several contestants, which sparked tension, particularly with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, who were both denied the chance to nominate anyone. As the atmosphere thickens with rivalry and strategic gameplay, housemates also face interpersonal conflicts. A heated exchange occurred when Shehzada Dhami accused Rajat Dalal of teasing the female contestants, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

This week's nominations reflect the competitive spirit of Bigg Boss 18, and viewers are left wondering who will survive the elimination round. With Alice's emotional revelations alongside the mounting tension in the house, the show continues to capture the audience's attention. The show airs on Jio Cinema and Colors.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).