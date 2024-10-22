Bigg Boss 18 Episode 16: Rajat Dalal and Arfeen Khan Fight for Time God Title; Election Results End in a Twist

Hyderabad: Since its premiere on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 has captivated viewers with its gripping drama and unexpected confrontations. As the show enters its third week, the stakes have risen with the introduction of the 'Time God' election, a title that carries significant influence within the house. This week, contestants Rajat Dalal and Arfeen Khan faced off in a contest to secure the coveted title Arfeen previously held.

The voting process unfolded with much anticipation, as housemates cast their votes in the confession room. Each contestant expressed their opinions on the candidates, adding to the tension. Rajat, advocating for discipline, promised to bring structure to the chaotic environment, while Arfeen argued that he deserved another chance to demonstrate his capabilities. Support for Rajat came from notable housemates, including television actor Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, who emphasised his straightforwardness and clarity.

When the results were announced, shockwaves rippled through the house: both Rajat and Arfeen received an equal number of votes—eight each—leading to a tie. In an unprecedented move, Bigg Boss declared that there would be no Time God this week, much to the surprise of the contestants and the show's fans. This announcement shifted the dynamics in the house, prompting celebrations among some contestants, while others began to strategise on managing their responsibilities collectively, without the influence of a Time God.

The twist has added another layer of intrigue to the season, as housemates navigate the absence of special privileges and attempt to maintain order amidst the ongoing drama. With tensions running high and alliances forming and breaking, viewers can expect even more captivating moments in the coming episodes. The show airs on Colors and JioCinema.