Bigg Boss 18 Episode 15: Hema Sharma Evicted; Celebrity Guests Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain Clash over Task

Hyderabad: The latest season of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, kicked off with a whirlwind of emotions and drama, highlighted by the shocking eviction of content creator Hema Sharma, known as Viral Bhabhi. In the premiere week, Hema's vibrant personality and comedic talents quickly won over fans. However, her journey was abruptly cut short, making her the first contestant to leave the house. Moreover, the 15th episode that aired on Sunday witnessed celebrity guests Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, and comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri.

In the most recent episode, viewers were treated to an entertaining blend of humour and tension, thanks to celebrity guests Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who brought their own brand of drama to the show. As part of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan addressed the contestants about their behaviour, urging them to focus and cooperate with one another. The episode also featured guest appearances from Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri, who engaged the housemates in a series of lighthearted tasks designed to test their teamwork and communication.

However, the mood turned serious with the announcement of Hema's eviction. Known for her relatable comedic sketches on social media, Hema entered the Bigg Boss house with the hope of showcasing her true self beyond her viral persona. Unfortunately, despite her potential for entertaining interactions, Hema faced challenges early on, including a makeshift jail experience with fellow contestant Tajinder Singh Bagga during the premiere night.

Meanwhile, the episode continued to deliver high-voltage drama, particularly between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. During a game segment featuring the two guests, the couple found themselves embroiled in a heated exchange during the Jalebi task. Ankita criticised Vicky for making the batter too thin, which led to a swift escalation of their disagreement. Frustrated by her remarks, Vicky retorted, "Please Manku, you are talking too much and not doing anything." Ankita shot back sarcastically, "Why are you bickering so much?"

Their exchange reminded netizens of their frequent banter on the show, when they participated as contestants in the 17th season. Taking a dig at them, Krushna commented, "Bigg Boss has started again!" This is not the first time Ankita and Vicky have clashed on-screen; their relationship has been tumultuous, filled with arguments, leading to discussions about divorce during their previous stint on Bigg Boss. Despite their ups and downs, the couple seemed to have reconciled after leaving the house.

Read More