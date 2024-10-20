Bigg Boss 18 Episode 14: Sara Arfeen Khan Accuses Salman Khan of Bias Towards Actors on Weekend Ka Vaar

Hyderabad: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions reached a boiling point during the Weekend Ka Vaar segment, where host Salman Khan took aim at mind coach Arfeen Khan for his uncooperative behaviour in the house. Salman's criticisms not only focused on Arfeen's actions but also questioned the credibility of his profession, which incited frustration from Arfeen's wife, Sara Arfeen Khan.

Sara was visibly upset after Salman's remarks and expressed her belief that he was biased in favour of other actors. She claimed, "Even we can say that actors are being biased towards actors. Actors dusre actors ka ego massage kar rahe hai," implying that Salman was protecting his peers while targeting her husband unfairly. This comment led to a tense moment, with Arfeen attempting to calm his wife down by asking her to refrain from making such comments.

During the confrontation, Salman struggled to articulate his stance to the couple, trying to explain that the dynamics in the house require respect and open communication. His frustration was palpable, especially given the personal challenges he is currently facing, including threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. "I swear to God, what all I'm going through in my life and then have to deal with this," he lamented, reflecting the weight of his circumstances.

Salman's efforts to maintain order and address the contestants' behaviour were met with resistance, showcasing the mounting tension among the participants. As the episode concluded, it left viewers questioning whether the rift between Salman and the mind-reading couple would escalate further, and how it might impact the dynamics of the game moving forward. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and JioCinema.