ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Episode 10: Contestants Compete in Intense Nomination Task; Check out Who All Face Risk of Elimination

Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate audiences in its second week of drama and tensions with the nomination task adding fuel to the fire.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Bigg Boss 18 October 15 Episode
Bigg Boss 18 October 15 Episode (Photo: Poster)

Hyderabad: The excitement around Bigg Boss 18 continues to escalate as the reality show heads into its second week. After premiering on October 6, 2024, on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, the show has captivated audiences with its dynamic mix of personalities and drama. As of now, 18 contestants remain in the house, following the unexpected elimination of contestant Gadharaj, a donkey, who was removed after PETA India issued a notice against the show's inclusion of an animal.

In the October 15 episode of Bigg Boss 18, a nomination task was conducted where chosen contestants had to distribute snack packets to the housemates before boarding the train. Arfeen Khan supervised the task, and those who failed to get the packets in each round faced the risk of being nominated for elimination. The competition intensified as housemates scrambled to convince the contestants to provide the snacks.

This task saw housemates competing for snack packets, leading to fierce arguments, particularly between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra. Ultimately, 10 contestants were nominated for elimination in this second week. With the voting lines now open, fans have the opportunity to save their favourite contestants until Friday.

The contestants nominated for elimination include:

  • Karan Veer Mehra
  • Shilpa Shirodkar
  • Chahat Pandey
  • Avinash Mishra
  • Shrutika Arjun
  • Rajat Dalal
  • Tajinder Singh Bagga
  • Elice Kaushik
  • Hema Sharma
  • Muskan Bamne

Amidst the tension, a promo for the upcoming episode for October 16 teased escalating conflict between Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang, culminating in a heated exchange that could lead to Avinash's eviction.

With Gadharaj's departure and the ongoing conflicts within the house, the drama is only set to intensify as the audience eagerly anticipates the next twists this season. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed the entries of 18 well-known celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house.

Read More

  1. Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Vivian Dsena Calls out Avinash Mishra over 'Superiority Complex' Issues; Tensions Rise Between Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh
  2. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Oviya Gives Her First Reaction After Alleged Intimate Video Leak
  3. Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's Jaw-Dropping Fee Creates Buzz; Find Out Who The Highest-Paid Contestant Is

Hyderabad: The excitement around Bigg Boss 18 continues to escalate as the reality show heads into its second week. After premiering on October 6, 2024, on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, the show has captivated audiences with its dynamic mix of personalities and drama. As of now, 18 contestants remain in the house, following the unexpected elimination of contestant Gadharaj, a donkey, who was removed after PETA India issued a notice against the show's inclusion of an animal.

In the October 15 episode of Bigg Boss 18, a nomination task was conducted where chosen contestants had to distribute snack packets to the housemates before boarding the train. Arfeen Khan supervised the task, and those who failed to get the packets in each round faced the risk of being nominated for elimination. The competition intensified as housemates scrambled to convince the contestants to provide the snacks.

This task saw housemates competing for snack packets, leading to fierce arguments, particularly between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra. Ultimately, 10 contestants were nominated for elimination in this second week. With the voting lines now open, fans have the opportunity to save their favourite contestants until Friday.

The contestants nominated for elimination include:

  • Karan Veer Mehra
  • Shilpa Shirodkar
  • Chahat Pandey
  • Avinash Mishra
  • Shrutika Arjun
  • Rajat Dalal
  • Tajinder Singh Bagga
  • Elice Kaushik
  • Hema Sharma
  • Muskan Bamne

Amidst the tension, a promo for the upcoming episode for October 16 teased escalating conflict between Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang, culminating in a heated exchange that could lead to Avinash's eviction.

With Gadharaj's departure and the ongoing conflicts within the house, the drama is only set to intensify as the audience eagerly anticipates the next twists this season. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed the entries of 18 well-known celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house.

Read More

  1. Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Vivian Dsena Calls out Avinash Mishra over 'Superiority Complex' Issues; Tensions Rise Between Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh
  2. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Oviya Gives Her First Reaction After Alleged Intimate Video Leak
  3. Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's Jaw-Dropping Fee Creates Buzz; Find Out Who The Highest-Paid Contestant Is

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIGG BOSS 18 NOMINATION TASKAVINASH MISHRA AND CHUM ARGUMENTAVINASH VS SHILPA SHIRODKARENTERTAINMENT NEWSBIGG BOSS 18

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.