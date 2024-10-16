Bigg Boss 18 Episode 10: Contestants Compete in Intense Nomination Task; Check out Who All Face Risk of Elimination

Hyderabad: The excitement around Bigg Boss 18 continues to escalate as the reality show heads into its second week. After premiering on October 6, 2024, on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, the show has captivated audiences with its dynamic mix of personalities and drama. As of now, 18 contestants remain in the house, following the unexpected elimination of contestant Gadharaj, a donkey, who was removed after PETA India issued a notice against the show's inclusion of an animal.
In the October 15 episode of Bigg Boss 18, a nomination task was conducted where chosen contestants had to distribute snack packets to the housemates before boarding the train. Arfeen Khan supervised the task, and those who failed to get the packets in each round faced the risk of being nominated for elimination. The competition intensified as housemates scrambled to convince the contestants to provide the snacks.
This task saw housemates competing for snack packets, leading to fierce arguments, particularly between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra. Ultimately, 10 contestants were nominated for elimination in this second week. With the voting lines now open, fans have the opportunity to save their favourite contestants until Friday.
The contestants nominated for elimination include:
- Karan Veer Mehra
- Shilpa Shirodkar
- Chahat Pandey
- Avinash Mishra
- Shrutika Arjun
- Rajat Dalal
- Tajinder Singh Bagga
- Elice Kaushik
- Hema Sharma
- Muskan Bamne
Amidst the tension, a promo for the upcoming episode for October 16 teased escalating conflict between Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang, culminating in a heated exchange that could lead to Avinash's eviction.
With Gadharaj's departure and the ongoing conflicts within the house, the drama is only set to intensify as the audience eagerly anticipates the next twists this season. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed the entries of 18 well-known celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house.
