Bigg Boss 18: Dramatic Twist Unfolds As Contestants Face 'Shock Treatment' During Nomination Task

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 18 has taken the drama up a notch with yet another electrifying nomination task following last week's double eviction of Muskan Bamne and Nyra Banerjee. As tensions rise in the house, Bigg Boss has introduced a unique twist for this week's nominations that is set to shock both the contestants and viewers.

In the upcoming episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, contestants will face a literal shock treatment, with the contestants receiving the most shocks facing the risk of eviction. As per the latest reports, the nominated contestants this week include Shehzada Dhami, Shrutika Arjun, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

The nomination process begins with actor Shrutika Arjun Raaj, who nominates Shilpa Shirodkar, claiming that Shilpa tends to pretend to be good all the time. This nomination sets off a chain of events, as Rajat Dalal counters by nominating Shrutika. He points out that while she often fumbles in Hindi during casual conversations, her fluency magically improves when she is in an argument, making her a target for nomination in his eyes.

Chahat Pandey joins the fray by nominating Avinash Mishra, stating that he is unsuitable to live in the house or anywhere else, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing rivalry among contestants. As the nomination task unfolds, viewers can expect to witness more confrontations and drama as contestants defend their choices.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in the house becomes increasingly heated with verbal confrontations, notably between Vivian DSena and Karan Veer Mehra. Shilpa Shirodkar advises Vivian to embrace his role as a mentor, but when he dismisses her advice, Karan steps in to remind Vivian that his family is watching, urging him to maintain decorum.

As the nomination task progresses, the fate of these contestants hangs in the balance, and viewers are left eagerly anticipating who will ultimately face eviction in this week's episode of Bigg Boss 18.