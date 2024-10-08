Bigg Boss 18 Day 1 Highlights: Shehzada Dhami Offends Chum Darang over Her Indian Roots; Vivian Dsena Talks about Stardom

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated season of Bigg Boss 18 kicked off on October 6, 2023, introducing audiences to a diverse cast of 18 contestants, each bringing their unique personalities and backgrounds into the iconic house. Tensions ran high, with conflicts arising on the first day itself, setting the tone for what promises to be an explosive season.

One of the standout moments from Day 1 was the brawl between actors Shehzada Dhami and Chum Darang. The altercation began with an inappropriate comment from Shehzada regarding Chum's identity. During a light-hearted moment, he remarked, "Mirchi lag rahi hai (It is spicy)," to which Chum playfully responded, "Yeh chutney? (This chutney?)" Things escalated when Shehzada added, "Tumhare udhar ki hai na (It is from where you are from)," implying a geographical stereotype that did not sit well with Chum. Visibly offended, she challenged his remark, stating, "I am Indian, and I am offended."

This exchange highlighted the ongoing issues of representation and casual racism, particularly as Chum, originally from the Northeast, has been vocal about the challenges faced by her community in mainstream media. She insisted that such comments give in to stereotypes, and asked Dhami to apologise. The conflict intensified as Shehzada refused to apologise.

Meanwhile, another major highlight of the first episode was an intense discussion between Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, and Avinash Mishra about the nature of stardom in today's entertainment landscape. Vivian reflected on his early career, asserting that it was once more challenging to achieve success, as only a select few became stars. Shehzada, however, countered this view, emphasising the hard work put in by current actors and questioning Vivian's generalisation.

Vivian countered the argument by talking about the mindset of the industry, suggesting that today's actors often chase instant success rather than focusing on their craft. He stressed, "Your primary job is to be a good actor. The success ratio has reduced today because it is getting to people's heads faster." This led to a heated debate, with Avinash encouraging Vivian to refrain from generalising the experiences of newer actors.

As the discussion continued, Vivian advised Shehzada to shift focus from past controversies and instead concentrate on his skills, saying, "Your success and your capacity will never be decided by what you do, but by the kind of beating you can take, get up, and start moving with the same intensity." This poignant moment showcased Vivian's maturity in looking at things, earning him praise from netizens.

The 18th season of reality show Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Jio Cinema and colors TV. It promises to be a season rich with drama as the contestants navigate their relationships and the challenges of living together. Viewers can expect a captivating journey filled with unexpected twists.