Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Breaks down after Avinash Mishra Mocks His Profession as Mind Coach; Former's Wife Opens up about Sacrifices They Made

Hyderabad: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 that aired on October 17 has been rife with drama and emotional confrontations, centering around Avinash Mishra's contentious behaviour and its repercussions on fellow contestants. One of the most touching moments of the episode came when Arfeen Khan's wife Sara revealed the personal struggles they have faced in their journey to parenthood while balancing their career after Avinash Mishar mocked their profession.

Avinash Mishra found himself at odds with nearly all the housemates, culminating in his punishment of being sent to jail. The tension escalated further when he was tasked with ration distribution but outright refused to share the supplies with his fellow contestants. Many perceived this as a retaliatory act against those who had voted him out, igniting a series of heated exchanges among the housemates.

Sara, visibly upset by Avinash's mocking comments regarding her and Arfeen's profession as mind coaches, chose to speak candidly about their experiences. She emphasised that being a mind coach is a livelihood they have worked hard to establish. "Arfeen could not even be present for the birth of our twins due to his work commitments. He had to fly from London to India for a seminar with an audience of 5,000 people," she explained, revealing the sacrifices they have made.

The couple's journey to parenthood has been filled with challenges, including two miscarriages over their ten-year marriage. The birth of their twins, Zidane and Ayzah, was meant to be a joyous occasion, however, her husband had to skip the special moment due to work. "This is how sarcastic comments are being made about our profession, despite the sacrifices we have made," Sara said after Avinash made personal comments on them.

Sara further disclosed how the couple has decided to limit their interactions in the house to avoid influencing each other's gameplay. "We want to play Bigg Boss and were very clear about it from the beginning. So why are we being mocked again and again? We left our kids to come to this show. Are we mad?" she questioned, reflecting her frustration over the situation. As emotions ran high, Arfeen and Sara became extremely emotional and burst out in tears.

Sara Arfeen Khan, who is known for her roles in shows like Jamai Raja and Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein, has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness alongside her husband. The couple share a strong bond and often create motivational content.