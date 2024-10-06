Bigg Boss 18: Aniruddhacharya Offers To Find A Bride For Salman Khan, Says 'She Won't Run Away' - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to television tonight as the host of Bigg Boss 18, and fans are counting down the hours until the premiere. Known for his charismatic hosting, Salman will once again bring his signature style to the popular reality show. As the new season kicks off, the audience will be treated to a special guest appearance by Aniruddhacharya, the life coach known for his viral insightful advice.

In a recently released promo by Colors TV, Aniruddhacharya is seen engaging with Salman and a new contestant - an unnamed politician who will be entering the Bigg Boss house this season. During their conversation, the politician made an intriguing remark, stating, "Rajanitik log bahut laalchee hote hai. Aur laalach ye hota hai ki zyaada se zyaada log hume jaane (Politicians are very greedy. And the greed is that more and more people should know us)." When asked about his personal life, the politician revealed that he was unmarried and younger than Salman Khan. Salman, ever the entertainer, joked that he and the contestant were still young enough to get married.

Aniruddhacharya took this lighthearted moment further by suggesting that he would need to find two brides - one for the politician and one for Salman. Aniruddhacharya assured Salman that the bride he would find for him wouldn't run away, saying, "Main jo launga na, vah bhaagegee nahin (The one I'll bring, will not run away)." Though Salman humorously declined, he quipped, "Humko bhagodi chahiye (We want someone who runs away)," leaving everyone, including Aniruddhacharya, in splits.

While the humorous banter between the host, the guest, and the contestant has left fans excited, the show's new theme Time Ka Taandav promises plenty of twists and surprises.

However, in a surprising turn of events, actor Nia Sharma, who was previously confirmed as a contestant, backed out just before the show's launch. Despite this, Bigg Boss 18 is set to captivate viewers when it premieres tonight at 9 PM on Colors TV, with episodes available for streaming on Jio Cinema.