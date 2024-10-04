Bigg Boss 18: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar Hinted As First Contestant

Hyderabad: The wait is over, and the countdown for Bigg Boss Season 18 has officially begun. With Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning as the host, excitement is at an all-time high for the reality show's much-anticipated premiere on October 6, 2024. Adding to the buzz, the makers have dropped the first contestant promo, setting fans into a frenzy of speculation.

The latest teaser, released on Bigg Boss's official Instagram page, keeps viewers on edge by concealing the contestant's identity. However, fans have quickly figured out that the first confirmed participant is likely none other than 90s Bollywood sensation, Shilpa Shirodkar. Known for her iconic performances in several films, Shilpa's nostalgic appeal is already capturing attention.

In the promo, the mystery contestant's voiceover shares personal reflections, stirring excitement among fans. Shilpa hints at her connection with the 90s Bollywood scene, saying, "I was unconventional, bold. Aur log Mujhe 90s queen bulate the. Maine sabji bade heroes ke saath kaam kiya hai - Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. Sirf ek dream tha Salman ke saath kaam karna, ab woh sapna bhi mera pura ho raha hai." The strong resemblance of this voice to Shilpa's has left little doubt in the minds of fans that she is the first contestant.

Shilpa Shirodkar, sister to former actor Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, is no stranger to the limelight. She made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar, sharing the screen with industry titans like Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Her star continued to rise throughout the 90s with films like Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Aankhen (1993).

After a 13-year break from showbiz, Shilpa made her television comeback with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013, followed by her role in Silsila Pyar Ka (2016). Her return to the limelight has rekindled interest in her career, and her rumoured presence in Bigg Boss 18 promises to be a major draw for viewers.

Besides Shilpa, popular TV actor Nia Sharma has also been confirmed as a contestant, while several others, including Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen Khan, are rumoured to join the cast. With Salman Khan back as host and a nostalgic twist in the contestant lineup, Bigg Boss Season 18 is set to be a rollercoaster ride. Mark your calendars for October 6 and prepare for the drama to unfold!