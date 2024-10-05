Bigg Boss 18: 45 Days, 200 Workers, One Stunning Set - Watch the Excitement Unfold on Oct 6 with a Special Four-Legged Guest!

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 18 is palpable as fans eagerly await its premiere. With the charismatic Salman Khan returning as the host, the buzz has intensified, especially following the recent teaser shared on his social media.

Bigg Boss 18: Launching Into the Future

All set to launch on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 will feature the intriguing theme of 'time ka taandav.' This season promises to delve into the concepts of past, present, and future, a theme that has been intricately woven into the show’s set design. The Bigg Boss 18 house draws inspiration from ancient eras, showcasing elements reminiscent of caves and forts, adorned with large motifs and detailed sculptures. The use of warm and earthy colors marks a departure from the vibrant palettes of previous seasons.

A House Full of Secrets

This year’s house is designed to be more than just luxurious; it is filled with surprises. It features secret entrances, hidden doors, and cleverly placed cameras that may go unnoticed. Upon entering the garden area, one is greeted by towering pillars and a pathway that not only captivates but also organizes the space. The bathroom area draws inspiration from a Turkish hammam, highlighted by a striking Trojan horse entrance that offers a unique vantage point of the house.

45 Days, 200 Workers, One Stunning Set

The creation of this opulent abode was no small feat—it took 45 days and nearly 200 workers to bring the vision to life. Art director Omung Kumar shared insights about the design process, emphasizing a desire to incorporate Indian aesthetics, which had been overlooked in recent seasons. He stated, "It took 45 days to make the set, work started soon after OTT. It takes 5-6 days to expand and open the house. We started straight away."

The Budget Battle

Creating such a lavish environment does come with challenges, particularly concerning budget constraints. Omung candidly admitted, “It’s always a fight. We know what the budget is, but I always go overboard. The budget goes for a toss, my office keeps calling, but then I believe that the name matters."

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

This season, the makers have introduced Shehzada Dhami, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey and Shilpa Shirodkar so far.

Probable List of BB18 Contestants

Nia Sharma

Hemlata Sharma

Nyra Banerjee

Muskan Bamne

Tanjinder Pal Singh Bagga

Rajat Dalal

Chum Darang

Atul Kishan

Karanveer Mehra

Eisha Singh

Shrutika Raj Arjun

Gunaratna Sadavarte

Avinash Mishra

Alice Kaushik

Sara Arfeen Khan

Arfeen Khan

Four-Legged Guest In The House

Along with the celebrities from big and small screen, the makers have also teased that the latest season will have a four-legged guest. Taking to social media, the makers dropped a promo wherein a donkey is seen enjoying limelight on the Bigg Boss 18 stage which is all set to welcome contestants of the season soon.

Salman Khan: The Superstar Host

Since joining the show in its fourth season in 2010, Salman Khan has become synonymous with Bigg Boss, even hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema. The inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Last season, Bigg Boss 17 concluded with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui claiming the winner's title.

Where and When to Watch

Catch the excitement unfolding on Colors TV starting October 6 at 9 PM IST. Alternatively, viewers can live-stream the episodes or replay previous ones on JioCinema. As the countdown to October 6 continues, the anticipation only grows, leaving viewers eager for what promises to be a season full of twists and turns.