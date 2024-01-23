Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets eliminated ahead of grand finale?

Hyderabad: The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled to air on January 28, 2024, leaving fans eager to know the winner of the reality show. Recently, the media reporters grilled the top six contestants, namely Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar during a press conference. Adding a twist to the plot, the makers have introduced a mid-week eviction just before the highly anticipated grand finale. As per the most recent update, Vicky Jain has been eliminated from the house through this eviction process.

In the latest update, Ankita Lokhande's spouse Vicky Jain bid farewell to the house a few days prior to the finale episode. After spending 100 days in the show, he was eliminated due to insufficient votes from the viewers. The makers arranged a forest task in the activity area, where contestants had to read names written on a tree. Through this process, one contestant was eliminated ahead of the grand finale, delivering some heartbreaking news to Vicky Jain's fans who had hoped to see him among the top 5.

Following this mid-week eviction, the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 are now Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. Vicky Jain, an entrepreneur from Chhattisgarh, tied the knot with Ankita Lokhande in December 2021 after dating for two years. The couple faced several conflicts during their stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Nonetheless, Vicky publicly apologized to his wife for his mistakes during the press conference. Turning our attention back to the show, the grand finale will be broadcast from 6 pm to 12 am on January 28.