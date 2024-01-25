Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui Look Back on Emotional Journey in Reality Show

Hyderabad: Fans of the relaity show Bigg Boss 17 are on the edge as the season's nail-biting finale is only a few days away. The makers added to the excitement by showcasing the journey of each of the top five contestants. Following Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey's emotional journey, the latest promo show Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui experiencing nostalgia in the forthcoming episode.

The makers also allowed some Bigg Boss fans inside the house to cheer for the contestants as they viewed the footage showcasing their entire experience on the programme. The latest Instagram promo shows people erupting into applause when Mannara enters the garden area. The video opens with the words "3 days to finale" and then Bigg Boss asks Mannara, "Kaisi lagi vibe?" (How do you like the vibe?) Mannara yells, "Bahot amazing vibe hai, Bigg Boss" (The mood is great, Bigg Boss)."

Mannara Chopra thanks all of her admirers after watching her entire journey. She responds, "Aaj main jo kuch bhi hu sirf aapke pyar ki wajah se hoon. Thank you (Whatever I am today is only because of your love).

Munawar Faruqui, one of the season's top candidates for the trophy, came next. The Bigg Boss 17 teaser depicted the stand-up comedian's emotional journey through tough moments in the BB house. Makers shared the video with the caption, "Bigg Boss ko Munawar ki journey ne kar diya itna impress ki shayaraana andaaz mein unhone bhi kiya khudko express." As the caption suggests, Bigg Boss recited shayris for Munawar. The video clip depicted his relationship with Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra in the house.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain was the latest competitor to be ousted in the mid-week eviction, leaving Bigg Boss with five title contenders: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. The Bigg Boss 17 finale will be held on January 28, 2024. You may watch the show on Colours TV and Jio Cinema.