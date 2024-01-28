Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates: Ankita Jain eliminated, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek in top 3

Hyderabad: The day is finally here. After more than 100 days of sheer entertainment and fun, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's highly anticipated reality show is coming to an end. All eyes are now on Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra who survived in the show and are the top three finalists vouching for that trophy.

The 17th season of the infamous reality show Bigg Boss began with a bang in 2023, with several high-profile celebrities making their way to the controversial house. As the weeks proceeded, contestants were eliminated based on their performances, leaving just the top three that we have. Now, with just hours to go the finale, fans went to great lengths to support their favourite contestants, and they are now impatiently anticipating the outcome.

Salman Khan will host the six-hour-long grand finale, which will feature several celebs. The episode will also feature performances from current and former Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

As per reports, a finalist may be offered Rs 10 lakh to exit the battle for the trophy. This has happened in every season finale in recent years. However, the winner will take away a prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Voting lines to open shortly

According to reports on social media, voting lines for the top two finalists will open at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday (January 28, 2024). The winner of the show will apparently be announced after LIVE voting ends.

Ankita Lokhande evicted

Twitter fanpages have indicated that Ankita Lokhande is the second contestant to be ousted. This leaves the final top three contestants, who are Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui.

Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty grace show

Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's 'favourite co-star', attended the show. They are the legendary couple from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! Suniel Shetty joined them on the show too. Madhuri and Suniel were here to promote their upcoming show, Dance Deewane.

Salman teases Vicky's mother

Salman Khan is having a great time mocking Vicky and his mother. He questioned Rajana Jain if she was disappointed that Ankita had made it to the finals instead of Vicky. "Aap itni popular hogai ho," Salman added, comparing her to yesteryear actor Lalita Pawar.

Couples perform on songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Aishwarya-Neil, Ankita-Vicky and Isha-Samarth danced to songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Isha matched steps with Samarth on You Are My Soniya. The three of them advocated for love in good and bad times.

Family members of finalists enter BB house

After show host Salman Khan played the video clips, he asked the family members of the top finalists' to enter the house one last time to bless them ahead of the finale. Ankita Lokhande's mother gifted her a cap and specs in memory of her father. Mannara Chopra's mom gave her a bracelet as a good luck charm. Abhishek's mother handed him a holy chunari. Arun touched his mother's feet to seek blessings, while Munawar's family gave him a photo frame with a box of sweets.

Salman Khan hosts final episode

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan takes to the stage one last time. The actor plays clips from the top five finalists' families. The family members wish them luck.

Arun Mashettey eliminated from BB 17 ahead of grand finale

As per a devoted page of Bigg Boss 17, online gamer and YouTuber Arun Mashettey has been evicted following an eviction task held by R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn. With this Arun ended his BB journey in 5th spot.

Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna host fun award show

To add to the joy and amusement, comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri hosted an award show called the 'Biassed Bigg Boss Awards' in the house, featuring the most humorous categories. This season's theme was biassed, thus comedians hosted the hilarious award event. The categories were 'Main chup nahi rahungi award', and the winners were Isha, Ankita, Aishwarya, and Mannara. Then there was the Best Iconic Jodi Award, which had Vicky Sana, Ayesha, Isha, Ankita, Mannara. Then there came 'Kisi ke haath na aayega yeh ladka honour', for which Samarth won, defeating Munawar, Abhishek, and Vicky. Then came the one-liner award. The lines included: 'Pair sundar lag rahe…chaat lo', 'Nikal le', 'Tunnel tak chor ke aayengay', and 'Socks soonghle'. Munawar's one-liner about the tunnel got the most cheers.

Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh roast contestants

Comedians and host Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh mocked the Bigg Boss 17 contestants', eliciting laughter and passionate cheers. They even assigned amusing chores to the Bigg Boss 17 housemates, bringing out their underlying feelings. They asked contestants to imitate each other, which led to a laugh riot.

The reality programme premiered on Colours on October 16 and included participants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, and others. Except for Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, and Aoora, they all returned for the final show to perform for the audience and cheer on their preferred finalists.